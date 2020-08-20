NBA 2K21 Demo: Release Date, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Gameplay Features & more

Get ready to try out the new gameplay early – when will you be able to play 2K’s new game?

The NBA 2K21 demo now has an official release date!

Here’s everything you should know about your first chance to take the court in NBA 2K21.

NBA 2K21 Demo

NBA 2K21 will release on 4 September, but the demo will be out for play on 24 August!

Announced in a recent Courtside Report, players on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch will be able to try out the new game!

NBA 2K21 gameplay changes

There have been several new tweaks to NBA 2K21 gameplay. The biggest one is a re-imagining of the Pro Stick.

COME AT ME: Chaining dribbles together will be key this year

2K has made pretty significant changes to how the Pro Stick will work. In a nutshell:

Hold RS down = jump shot

Hold RS left or right = escape dribble moves

Hold RS up = signature size-ups

Tap the RS = quick 1-to-1 dribble moves

Tap the RS with Sprint held = quick momentum dribble moves

This should greatly expand your dribble move arsenal and create a more intuitive control scheme. Moves are more chainable than ever too.

Shooting

A concept similar to 2K17’s Shot Stick Aiming is making an appearance this year.

PRACTICE MAKES PERFECT: With the changes this year you’ll need to put some time in on the court

For NBA 2K21, when you shoot with the Pro Stick, the shot meter changes from a timing bar to a targeting system.

This means instead of trying to stop the shot meter when you reach the perfect release window, you adjust the Pro Stick in real time to hit the ideal center aim point.

This will undoubtedly take some learning, but it should create a good skill gap within the game.

Current-gen gameplay trailer

If you want a taste of the new gameplay and features before the demo, you can check out the Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer.

