5 Reasons to Buy NBA 2K21: New MyTEAM Features, Gameplay, Badges & more

2K Games still has plenty to reveal about this years NBA game, but we already have plenty of reasons to pick it up.

NBA 2K21 is almost here, and we still will see plenty of new reveals in the coming weeks.

But despite this, what we’ve seen so far shows this year’s game will be a big upgrade.

So here are the 5 reasons to buy NBA 2K21 (revealed so far).

New MyTEAM features

Many players spend most of their time in MyTEAM for NBA 2K games. Those players will be happy to know that the game mode is getting huge upgrades heading into NBA 2K21.

OUT WITH THE OLD: Seasons will break up MyTEAM gameplay throughout the year

While the hype trailer didn’t exactly cover the changes in depth, the following Courtside Report did. From it we learned about tons of awesome new features and even some new game modes coming to MyTEAM.

RECYCLE: Trade in cards you don’t need for big rewards

We learned about MyTEAM Limited, which will be a new weekend game mode that will restrict roster building in different ways, balancing the playing field and introducing more strategy to MyTEAM.

We also learned about seasons, which will shake MyTEAM up with new rewards, game types, and more throughout the year.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 PS4: NEW Gameplay Features Revealed! – Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer, Demo, Price & more

With these additions, MyTEAM will become much more friendly to all different kinds of NBA 2K players, and give everyone something they enjoy doing.

Gameplay Changes

NBA 2K21 will change gameplay significantly, introducing the Pro Stick, and adding tons of new animations.

PRO STICK IN ACTION: The Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer gave us a glimpse of the Pro Stick

This will include defensive motion packages, new shooting animations, and new dunk animations that will change the way the game looks on the court.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Release Date: New MyTEAM Changes Revealed, Demo, Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer, Launch Date & more

You can watch some of the gameeplay changes in action in the Current-Gen Gameplay Trailer below:

The Pro Stick will also change things up by giving skilled players an edge with a whole new shooting system. It will require patience, timing, and awareness for each different kind of jumpshot.

Badges

The badges in NBA 2K games are the building blocks to success, and they’re only getting better in NBA 2K21.

CRISIS AVERTED: No Quick Draw is massive news for NBA 2K21 badges

The most problematic badge in series history, Quick Draw, has already been announced as removed for NBA 2K21. On top of this fantastic change, 2K Games have revealed they’ve analyzed the data behind which badges were and weren’t used.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Badges Wishlist: Quick Draw, Intimidator, Pogo Stick & more

While there is still plenty to reveal about badges in NBA 2K21, data-driven decision making and listening to the community will mean a much better badge system this year.

Mamba Forever Edition

NBA 2K21 introduces an interesting conflict with editions as we approach next-gen consoles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Buyer’s Guide: Is Next-Gen worth it?

Players will have to choose between the Current-Gen and Next-Gen Standard Editions, or pick up the Mamba Forever Edition which gives both.

You can watch the Mamba Forever Edition Trailer below:

Despite some progress not carrying over from current to next-gen consoles, the Mamba Forever Edition offers plenty of value.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Price CONFIRMED: Pre-Order, Features, Editions & more

The Mamba Forever Edition will give players both editions as they come, which means access to the game for the first few months before next-gen consoles release in holiday 2020, and also access to the next-gen version of the game with its exclusive features (still to be fully announced).

LEGENDARY: Kobe Bryant’s legendary career lives on through NBA 2K21

Not to mention the Mamba Forever Edition comes with tons of value in VC, packs, and unique apparel you’ll have access to on launch day for both editions.

Soundtrack

The NBA 2K21 soundtrack is one of the few features fully revealed by 2K Games, and it’s an awesome list of artists and songs!

Some of the highlights on the list include The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke, Lil Baby, Stormzy, Juice WRLD, and Jay Critch among plenty more.

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Demo: Release Date, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & more

The soundtrack hits the sweet spot between massive hits and songs players might not’ve heard just yet.

You can listen to the full soundtrack here!

READ MORE: NBA 2K21 Cover Athletes: All covers revealed – Kobe Bryant, Damian Lillard, Zion Williamson & more