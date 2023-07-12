Genshin Impact Navia: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

The blonde-haired beauty, Navia, captured the hearts of fans even before her official debut in the bombshell Genshin Impact Fontaine teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast". Leaked images of her model showcased a navy blue and macaron-yellow colour palette, a striking tricorne, and satin ribbons, giving her an air of elegance and refinement. With her official introduction in the trailer, fans were even more smitten as she displayed a playful and cheeky side to her character.

Navia will arrive with the nation of Hydro as one of the 18 new Fontaine characters released in Version 4.0. Read on to discover everything we know about Navia, including her lore, release date, playability, and more!

Who is Navia?

Navia's first appearance in the "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" alongside other upcoming characters from Fontaine was met with much fanfare. Her luscious, curled golden locks and striking blue eyes have captured the rapt attention of Genshin fans worldwide.

She wears a lavish tricorne adorned with blue and yellow roses and satin ribbons, a long flowing waterfall skirt dotted with pearls, and gold and blue jewellery strewn across her neck. From her appearance and attire alone, it is clear that Navia has an affluent background and likely holds a high standing in the hierarchy of Fontaine.

Navia climbing a wall in Fontaine

She also appears to be a well-connected individual. This can be seen in her closeness to renowned Steambird reporter Charlotte, and her, albeit strained, relationship with Clorinde, a high-ranking official in the Fontaine government.

Her antics in the trailer display a whimsical and playful attitude, especially when contrasted with her foil, Chloride. The enigmatic and aloof Clorinde fires an Electro-infused bullet at Navia, who gracefully evades it with a mischievous grin. It is evident from the teaser that Clorinde aims her flintlock pistol at Navia, signifying that they may be on opposing sides.

Credit: HoYoverse Navia evading Clorinde's Eletcro-infused bullet

This supports leaked information that Fontaine will feature two cities, or two factions, which are in conflict with each other; with Navia belonging to the Light Faction and Clorinde to the Dark Faction. Another theory suggests that they are members of two rival navies of Fontaine.

Navia's name may be a reference to Nabia, a pre-Roman Celtic water goddess worshipped in the Iberian Peninsula. Nabia translates to "the swimming or floating one". This is interesting because Navia is shown floating with a parasol in the trailer.

Credit: HoYoverse Navia posing for a picture in "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast"

Genshin Impact fans have also dubbed Navia as the game's very own Taylor Swift, due to her striking resemblance to the American pop star, with her luscious blonde hair and blue eyes.

Will Navia be playable?

Navia will be a playable character. Based on footage from “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast”, Navia wields a Geo vision, which she wears on a yellow ribbon on her left shoulder.

Navia release date

Navia is expected to make her first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0 on 16 August 2023. However, players may not be able to recruit her as a playable unit until after Version 4.1. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character on the Version 4.0 character banners, with his siblings Lynette and Freminet accompanying him as 4-star units.

Navia Japanese and English voice actors

Navia will be voiced by Toyosaki Aki in Japanese, and Brenna Larsen in English.

Credit: HoYoverse Navia voice actor

Learn more about the decorated cast of voice actors of the upcoming Fontaine characters in our guide here!

That's all we have on Navia for now! You can check out our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters such as Navia’s foil character Clorinde, Chief Justice Neuvillette, and Hydro Archon Furina.

Fontaine is just on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!