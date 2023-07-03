Genshin Impact Reveals Popular Anime Voice Actors for Fontaine Characters

Genshin Impact released its latest Fontaine teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", and is making waves in the Genshin community. After weeks of scavenging for leaks and rumours, fans are finally given a first official look into the diverse host of characters that hail from the nation of Hydro. As a surprise to fans, Genshin Impact’s official Twitter also revealed the names of the Japanese and English voice actors who will join the game’s decorated cast.

In addition to the many household names such as Daisuke Ono and Kamiya Hiroshi, Amber Lee Conners and Ray Chase, many fans have noticed the voice actor parallels between the new Fontaine characters and that of Attack on Titan.

VA parallels: Genshin Impact and Attack on Titan

According to a tweet by Macha_Genshin, the majority of the main players in the Fontaine Archon Quest will be voiced by the same Japanese voice actors who played fan favourites in the hit Shounen series Attack on Titan. Here are their names and the characters they play:

Clorinde and Mikasa JP VA : Yui Ishikawa

and JP VA : Yui Ishikawa Wriothesly and Erwin JP VA: Daisuke Ono

and JP VA: Daisuke Ono Neuvillette and Levi JP VA : Hiroshi Kamiya

and JP VA : Hiroshi Kamiya Lyney and Connie JP VA: Shimono Hiro

The Japanese voice actors mentioned above all have an impressive acting history. Apart from their work in Attack on Titan, Daisuke Ono has also voiced Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizzare Adventure, Shizuo Heiwajima from Durarara, and Sebastion Michaels from Black Butler. Hiroshi Kamiya, on the other hand, voiced Kusuo Saiko from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Izaya Orihara from Durarara, and Trafalgar Law from One Piece, among many other popular characters.

Japanese and English VA list

Here is a list of all the Japanese and English voice actors who will be voicing the upcoming Fontaine characters:

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Fontaine characters Japanese voice actors

Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

JP VA: Minase Inori

EN VA: Amber Lee Connors

Neuvillette

JP VA: Kamiya Hiroshi

EN VA: Ray Chase

Wriothesley

JP VA: Ono Daisuke

EN VA: Joe Zieja

Clorinde

JP VA: Ishikawa Yui

EN VA: Crystal Lee

Navia

JP VA: Toyosaki Aki

EN VA: Brenna Larsen

Lyney

JP VA: Shimono Hiro

EN VA: Daman Mills

Lynette

JP VA: Shinohara Yuu

EN VA: Anairis Quiñones

Sigewinne

JP VA: Kino Hina

EN VA: Sarah Williams

Freminet

JP VA: Toki Shunichi

EN VA: Paul Castro Jr.

Egeria

JP VA: Sayuri Yahagi

EN VA: Courtney Steele

Charlotte

JP VA: Azumi Waki

EN VA: Maya Aoki Tuttle

Arlecchino

JP VA: Nanako Mori

EN VA: Erin Yvette

Fontaine is just on the horizon.