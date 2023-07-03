Genshin Impact Reveals Popular Anime Voice Actors for Fontaine Characters

Genshin Impact released its latest Fontaine teaser, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", and is making waves in the Genshin community. After weeks of scavenging for leaks and rumours, fans are finally given a first official look into the diverse host of characters that hail from the nation of Hydro. As a surprise to fans, Genshin Impact’s official Twitter also revealed the names of the Japanese and English voice actors who will join the game’s decorated cast.
In addition to the many household names such as Daisuke Ono and Kamiya Hiroshi, Amber Lee Conners and Ray Chase, many fans have noticed the voice actor parallels between the new Fontaine characters and that of Attack on Titan.
VA parallels: Genshin Impact and Attack on Titan
According to a tweet by Macha_Genshin, the majority of the main players in the Fontaine Archon Quest will be voiced by the same Japanese voice actors who played fan favourites in the hit Shounen series Attack on Titan. Here are their names and the characters they play:
- Clorinde and Mikasa JP VA : Yui Ishikawa
- Wriothesly and Erwin JP VA: Daisuke Ono
- Neuvillette and Levi JP VA : Hiroshi Kamiya
- Lyney and Connie JP VA: Shimono Hiro
The Japanese voice actors mentioned above all have an impressive acting history. Apart from their work in Attack on Titan, Daisuke Ono has also voiced Jotaro Kujo from JoJo's Bizzare Adventure, Shizuo Heiwajima from Durarara, and Sebastion Michaels from Black Butler. Hiroshi Kamiya, on the other hand, voiced Kusuo Saiko from The Disastrous Life of Saiki K, Izaya Orihara from Durarara, and Trafalgar Law from One Piece, among many other popular characters.
Japanese and English VA list
Here is a list of all the Japanese and English voice actors who will be voicing the upcoming Fontaine characters:
Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors
- JP VA: Minase Inori
- EN VA: Amber Lee Connors
Neuvillette
- JP VA: Kamiya Hiroshi
- EN VA: Ray Chase
Wriothesley
- JP VA: Ono Daisuke
- EN VA: Joe Zieja
Clorinde
- JP VA: Ishikawa Yui
- EN VA: Crystal Lee
Navia
- JP VA: Toyosaki Aki
- EN VA: Brenna Larsen
Lyney
- JP VA: Shimono Hiro
- EN VA: Daman Mills
Lynette
- JP VA: Shinohara Yuu
- EN VA: Anairis Quiñones
Sigewinne
- JP VA: Kino Hina
- EN VA: Sarah Williams
Freminet
- JP VA: Toki Shunichi
- EN VA: Paul Castro Jr.
Egeria
- JP VA: Sayuri Yahagi
- EN VA: Courtney Steele
Charlotte
- JP VA: Azumi Waki
- EN VA: Maya Aoki Tuttle
Arlecchino
- JP VA: Nanako Mori
- EN VA: Erin Yvette
