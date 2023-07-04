Genshin Impact Clorinde: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

The enigmatic "Captain R", now known as Clorinde, has been causing a stir in the Genshin community ever since blurry concept art designs of her were leaked to fans before her debut. Fans were drawn to her stylish hat and Bloodborne-esque design. Recently, HoYoverse released a bombshell Fontaine teaser titled "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast”, which delivered our first official look at Clorinde.

Among the 18 new Fontaine characters that have been unveiled, Clorinde stands out with her aloof demeanour and striking design, capturing the rapt attention of Genshin fans worldwide. Read on to discover everything we know about Clorinde, including her lore, release date, playability, and more!

Who is Clorinde?

The nation of Hydro seems to be a centre of art, culture, technology, and bureaucracy (that last one’s not so fun). Based on conversations with NPCs, Fontaine’s administration appears to thrive on shifting rules and endless paperwork, which often places the people of Fontaine at odds with the ‘laws’ of their nation.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Clorinde and Neuvillette

From the teaser, Lyney explains that every part of “the show” is “carefully controlled” by choosing the right time, the right place, and the right people. The camera work in the teaser implies that the people behind this administration are led by Neuvillette, the Chief Justice, and Clorinde, who is seen with him.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Clorinde shoots Electro bullet

While leaks suggest that she will be a sword user, the teaser reveals something different. She is shown shooting an electro-infused bullet from a flintlock pistol. This opens the doors to exciting new gameplay mechanics in the future!

Furthermore, it is evident from the teaser that she aims her gun at Navia, signifying that Clorinde and Navia may be on opposing sides. This supports leaked information that Fontaine will feature two cities, or two factions, which are in conflict with each other.

The name Clorinde is likely inspired by the names of French naval vessels during the Belle époque era of 19th century France, which aligns with the timeframe that Fontaine draws inspiration from. Additionally, Clorinde is the name of a white butterfly known as Anteos Clorinde, which is commonly associated with the concept of "purity", tying in with the themes of Fontaine's unique judicial system.

Will Clorinde be playable?

Yes, she will be playable. She is shown to have an Electro vision in the Fontaine trailer: "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast”.

Clorinde release date

Clorinde is expected to make her first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0. However, players may not be able to recruit her as a playable unit after Version 4.1. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character introduced in Version 4.0.

Clorinde Japanese and English Voice Actors

Clorinde will be voiced by Ishikawa Yui in Japanese, and Crystal Lee in English.

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact Clorinde voice actors

She shares the same Japanese voice actor as Mikasa Ackerman from the popular Shounen series Attack on Titan. Learn more about the decorated cast of voice actors of the upcoming Fontaine characters in our guide here!

