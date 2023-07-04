Fontaine Overture Teaser "The Final Feast" Brings a New Era to Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact dropped a bombshell teaser for the upcoming region of Fontaine, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", which is making waves in the Genshin community. After weeks of scavenging for leaks and rumours, fans are offered a first official glimpse into the diverse host of characters that hail from the nation of Hydro, along with sneak peeks into its dense lore.

From a quiet and subdued opening that blossoms into a vibrant crescendo underlined by a chaotic melody reminiscent of carnival music, the teaser brings the cast of Fontaine characters to life. In the midst of this whirlwind, we are here to present you with the key highlights from this exhilarating teaser!

“Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” rundown

The teaser opens with Freminet plunging into a vast expanse of water, accompanied by an eerie proclamation from a woman's voice, announcing the arrival of the "final feast." She forewarns, “Make the most of the final feast, because for the sinners, the curtain call has come.”

Then, we catch Lyney and Lynette bowing as their magic show draws to a close. Lyney's voice guides us through the subsequent scenes as he delves into the core motifs of the upcoming Fontaine Archon Quest: the art of performativity and the pursuit of truth. He urges the listener to look beyond what they can see and uncover the hidden falsities of the “show”.

After that, we are offered a quick glimpse of the main players of Fonatine’s administration: Wriothesley, Neuvillete and Clorinde. The enigmatic and aloof Clorinde fires an Electro-infused bullet towards Navia, who gracefully evades it with a playful and mischievous grin.

From what we can glean from the teaser, it seems likely that the Traveller will play a significant role in navigating the dynamics between the two opposing factions of Fontaine.

However, the primary conflict will be orchestrated by Arlecchino, one of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. In the teaser, she is seen evaluating and overseeing Lyney and Lynette’s performance. She remarks, "Good actors hone their craft to mesmerise the entire crowd." As part of the Harbingers' agenda to destabilise the integrity of Teyvat’s nations, it is highly probable that Arlecchino will use the art of trickery and deception to further plunge Fontaine into an already volatile state of chaos.

To reinforce the themes of Fontaine’s storyline, the teaser’s description writes:

Enjoy a rapturous ode sung in reverse,

Enjoy a whirling waltz drowning in tears of joy and sorrow,

Enjoy a magical performance for which none shall applaud...

The actors have taken the stage, the audience have taken their seats,

So let us enjoy it all, right until the final curtain call.

There is a striking juxtaposition between contrasting emotions, as the grand finale and sorrow intertwine, highlighting the region’s many thematical contradictions and contrasts: Light versus Dark, the segregation of guilty and the non-guilty, and the God of Justice with her longing for flamboyance within the court.

Genshin fans can anticipate the Traveller to once again assume the role of a public enemy, entangled in a web that encompasses the entire apparatus of justice in Fontaine, from its police force to its court. All the while, the God of Justice, Furina, watches on with amusement.

All Fontaine characters revealed

Following the deluge of leaks regarding the upcoming cast of Fontaine characters, fans grew increasingly disillusioned by all the rumours and hearsay, uncertain about what was true or not. “Overture Teaser: The Final Feast” came as a much-needed solace, shedding light on the personalities and names of the previously shrouded characters of Fontaine.

Here are all the characters that were revealed in the teaser in order of appearance:

Freminet

Egeria

Lyney

Lynette

Navia

Charlotte

Wriothesley

Sigewinne

Neuvillette

Clorinde

Arlecchino “The Knave”

Furina

That's all for our "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast" rundown!

