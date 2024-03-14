Genshin Impact Players Impressed by Arlecchino's Leaked Kit

The community is already excited!

14 Mar 2024 5:32 PM +00:00

The recent release of Genshin Impact Version 4.5, featuring the addition of Chiori, has sparked anticipation among players for the next upcoming update.

In the forthcoming in-game Version 4.6, Arlecchino will introduce a unique gameplay experience, accompanied by captivating animations and a standout weapon known as The Crimson Moon's Reckoning.

As leaks continue to surface, revealing more about Arlecchino, let's delve into the leaked details and explore the community's reactions.

Genshin Impact players in awe over Arlecchino's leaked kit

With the Genshin Impact 4.6 beta servers now live, the floodgates have opened with leaks surrounding one of the most-anticipated characters, Arlecchino. Leaks suggest she'll be a powerful Pyro user with a unique kit focused on a mechanic called Bond of Life.

Arlecchino's Elemental Skill, All is Ash, calls forth a crimson-hued formation known as Balemoon Bloodfire. This ability enables her to swiftly move forward and conjure numerous Balemoon Bloodfire wings, inflicting Pyro damage on foes within an area of effect (AOE) and imposing a debuff named Blood-Debt Directive.

Her Elemental Skill, Balemoon Rising, calls forth a greater quantity of Balemoon Bloodfire wings and bestows upon her the Bond of Life enhancement, equivalent to 15% of her total health. Similar to her elemental skill, this powerful burst inflicts Pyro damage to all foes within its area of effect.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoverse

Arlecchino's idle animations highlight her distinctive style, featuring one animation of her sitting in a chair that resembles a blood altar, and another where she appears to glitch in a phasing animation within a portal reminiscent of the Narwhal boss, concluding with a "hush" gesture.

The gameplay leaks of Arlecchino in Genshin Impact have sparked a wave of excitement and admiration within the community. Numerous players have commended her glitching animation, hailing it as one of the game's most remarkable attributes.

The burst animation, in particular, has garnered extensive acclaim, with players labelling it as "mind-blowing" and the epitome of Genshin Impact's animation prowess.

