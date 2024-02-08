Genshin Impact 4.5: Everything we know so far

Get ready to welcome Fontaine's most renowned fashion designer!

While Genshin Impact dives into the Lantern Rite Festival, leaks surrounding the upcoming 4.5 update have already begun to surface. This highly anticipated update is rumoured to introduce Chiori, the striking owner of Choriya Boutique, as a playable character, and transport players back to Mondstadt for its flagship event.

If you're eager to get a glimpse of the latest update before its official release, be sure to check out our Version 4.5 hub below for all the latest details and leaks about what you can expect!

HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.5. However, we can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule. If there are no unprecedented delays, Version 4.5 will likely be released on 13 March 2024.

Following the established maintenance schedule for new updates, Version 4.4 will go live at 3 AM (GMT). Please note that due to timezone differences, players in the United States will receive the update on 12 March, at 11 PM (ET).

The Version 4.4 Livestream is anticipated to take place on 1 March 2024!

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners leaked

According to credible Genshin Impact leakers, it’s highly likely that Chiori will make her banner debut in Version 4.5. Chiori is a talented fashion designer from Inazuma who now runs the burgeoning Chioriya Boutique in Fontaine's Quartier Narbonnais.

Genshin players can't wait to pull for Chiori, especially after her first in-game appearance in Version 4.3 during the prestigious Fontinalia Film Festival. She captured the hearts of players with her no-nonsense personality and intriguing background.

A recent leak from Dimbreath suggests that Chiori will probably be the only new 5-star character, setting the stage for exciting rerun banners featuring the intrepid leader of the Arataki Gang, Arataki Itto, the revered Iudex of Fontaine, Neuvillette, and the gentle wandering samurai, Kazuha.

To sum up, here are the leaked Version 4.5 character banners in each phase:

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Chiori

Arataki Itto

Phase 2 (5-stars):

Neuvillette

Kazuha

Genshin Impact 4.5: What to expect

Following the dramatic end of the Fontaine Archon Quest in Version 4.2, subsequent patches from Version 4.3 onward are considered "filler patches," as termed by the Genshin Impact community. These patches bridge the gap until the next region release of Natlan, the land of Pyro. Despite this, HoYoverse has exciting plans for the remaining part of the Fontaine cycle, offering a plethora of quests and events to anticipate!

Following the vibrant Lantern Rite celebrations in Version 4.4, the upcoming update will most likely bring players back to Mondstadt for its flagship event.

In addition to the highly awaited debut of Chiori, along with exciting rerun banners, Genshin leaker Genshin_Intel has shared an overview for 4.5:

Phase 1: Chiori and Itto, Phase 2: Neuvillette and Kazuha

Two new artifact sets

Alchemy shop sim event

Fayz Trials rerun

Cat cafe event in Mondstadt

Cannons vs slimes event

Lynette hangout

Neuvillette, Charlotte, and Kirara in TVG

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

