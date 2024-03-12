Genshin Impact Chiori Build Guide: Best weapons, artifacts, & team comps

Cut through your opponents with ease!

Among the hosts of Fontaine cycle characters in Genshin Impact, Chiori is an Inazuman fashion designer residing in the Court of Fontaine. Known for her no-nonsense approach, Chiori excels in both the studio and the battlefield. Read on to find out how to best harness her power with our Chiori build guide here!

We'll delve into the best weapons, artifact sets, and team compositions to maximise the potential of Fontaine's most renowned designer. Prepare to cut through opponents with ease!

Chiori has received her first Genshin Impact banner in the much-anticipated Version 4.5 update! To welcome her arrival, feel free to check out our Chiori farming guide, along with a comprehensive overview of her full ability kit.

Who is Chiori?

A 5-star Geo Sword user, Chiori shines as an off-field Sub-DPS, especially when paired with Geo characters who can summon Geo Constructs. While she can scale with both Attack and Defense, her kit prioritises Defense for damage scaling.

As a hub for art and culture, Fontaine places great importance on fashion design. Chiori, a renowned designer from Inazuma, runs her own burgeoning label, "Chioriya Boutique," located in the Court of Fontaine: Quartier Narbonnais. Known widely for her boldness and statement-making designs, Chiori doesn't hesitate to refuse service to troublesome customers, much like "cutting" her own path in the fashion world.

Best weapons for Chiori

Chiori uses a Sword, and her gameplay will benefit greatly from maximising CRIT DMG/Rate. Here's a breakdown of the best weapons to equip her with:

Rarity Name Stat type Ability 5-star Uraku Misugiri CRIT DMG Normal Attack DMG is increased by 16% and Elemental Skill DMG is increased by 24%. After a nearby active character deals Geo DMG, the aforementioned effects increase by 100% for 15s. Additionally, the wielder's DEF is increased by 20%. 5-star Primordial Jade Cutter CRIT Rate HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP. 4-star Wolf-Fang CRIT Rate DMG dealt by Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst is increased by 16%. When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. When an Elemental Burst hits an opponent, its CRIT Rate will be increased by 2%. Both of these effects last 10s separately, have 4 max stacks, and can be triggered once every 0.1s. 3-star Harbinger of Dawn CRIT DMG When HP is above 90%, increases CRIT Rate by 14%.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Chiori’s best in-slot weapon is undoubtedly her signature weapon, Uraku Misugiri. This weapon is tailor-made for Chiori, boosting her Normal Attack and Elemental Skill damage while significantly increasing her CRIT DMG (88.2% at level 90). Additionally, it provides a DEF boost, synergising well with her scaling.

Several other 5-star weapons are also decent on Chiori, especially those with high crit values such as Primordial Jade Cutter, Spendor of Tranquil Waters, and Mistsplitter Reforged.

The 4-star Battle Pass weapon, Wolf-Fang, shines with its high CRIT Rate substat and a passive that increases Elemental Skill and Burst damage. At Refinement Rank 5, it can even outperform some 5-star options on Chiori!

In terms of F2P options, Harbinger of Dawn emerges as the best option at Refinement Rank 5. It provides a significant Crit DMG boost and a conditional CRIT Rate increase when Chiori is above 90% HP. Since Chiori primarily functions as an off-field Sub-DPS, you can easily maintain this buff.

Best artifacts for Chiori

Next up are artifact sets. To maximise Chiori's Sub-DPS potential through her Elemental Skill, two excellent artifact sets stand out:

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Off-field DPS Golden Troupe 4-Piece: Increases Elemental Skill DMG by 25%. Additionally when not on the field, Elemental Skill DMG will be further increased by 25%. This effect will be cleared 2s after taking the field. On-field DPS Husk of Opulent Dreams 4-Piece: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost.

The choice between Golden Troupe and Husk of Opulent Dreams depends on your playstyle (off-field or on-field) and desired farming efficiency. Golden Troupe works well with various characters and shares a domain with another valuable set (Marechausse Hunter), while Husk of Opulent Dreams can be farmed through the Artifact Strongbox at the Alchemy table.

Given that most of Chiori’s damage output relies on her Elemental Skill, it is crucial to prioritise stacking as much DEF on her as possible. Additionally, having a good amount of Energy Recharge is essential to ensure her Burst ability recharges quickly. As such, the main stats for her artifacts should be as follows:

Sands : DEF%

: DEF% Goblet : Geo DMG

: Geo DMG Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG/Rate, DEF%, and Energy Recharge (~140%) are good as substats.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Best team comps for Chiori

Chiori shines brightest in Geo teams, particularly alongside characters who can create Geo Constructs (Albedo, Itto, Ningguang, Zhongli, Geo Traveler).

Typically, Chiori synergises best with either a DEF-scaling or ATK-scaling Geo DPS in Mono-Geo teams. Geo Resonance is a powerful effect that boosts Geo DMG, shield strength, and reduces enemy resistance when shielded. However, she is also great when paired with Zhongli in Double-Geo team compositions.

Here are some Chiori teams that maximises her prowess:

Mono-Geo (DEF scaling Geo DPS) Mono-Geo (ATK scaling Geo DPS) Zhongli team (Vaporize) Zhongli team (Aggravate) Main DPS Arataki Itto Navia/Ningguang Hu Tao Yae Miko Sub-DPS Chiori Chiori Chiori Chiori Support Gorou Bennett Zhongli Zhongli Sub-DPS/Support Zhongli/Furina Furina/Yelan Yelan Nahida

That was everything you need to know about Chiori's best weapons, artifact sets, and team compositions in Genshin Impact!

