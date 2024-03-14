Genshin Impact Arlecchino Has the "Coolest" Animations

What more do you want?

14 Mar 2024 11:58 AM +00:00

Leaks surrounding the upcoming character Arlecchino, also known as The Knave, are heating up as Version 4.6 approaches. While her official kit details make waves in the community, a recent leak showcases what might be one of the most impressive animation sets in the game.

The leak, originating from a Reddit user and supposedly obtained from the Version 4.6 beta, offers a glimpse into Arlecchino's entire animation set. This includes her idle animations, walking/running styles, attacks, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst.

Arlecchino’s animations revealed in Genshin Impact 4.6 beta leaks

Arlecchino, a prominent Fatui Harbinger, has been a highly anticipated playable character since before the release of Fontaine. With the arrival of the Hydro nation, she made her debut as an NPC, further fueling player anticipation. HoYoverse has officially confirmed her release in Version 4.6, but specifics about her gameplay are still scarce.

click to enlarge Credit: HoYoVerse Arlecchino leak

The leaked video showcasing her entire animation kit paints a picture of a dynamic and stylish fighter. Here's a glimpse of what players can expect:

Unique Idle Animations: One animation features Arlecchino sitting on a spiny red throne she conjures, while another has her phasing in and out of existence, hinting at a potential secondary form.

One animation features Arlecchino sitting on a spiny red throne she conjures, while another has her phasing in and out of existence, hinting at a potential secondary form. Fluid Movement: Running and walking animations appear smooth, but the real eye-catcher is her combat style.

Running and walking animations appear smooth, but the real eye-catcher is her combat style. Transformative Weapon: Arlecchino's polearm transforms into a scythe during attacks, a unique weapon behaviour not seen before in Genshin Impact.

Arlecchino's polearm transforms into a scythe during attacks, a unique weapon behaviour not seen before in Genshin Impact. Agile Attacks: Leaked footage reveals swift and graceful battle animations, suggesting a well-trained combatant.

Skill and Burst Details Emerge

The Arlecchino leak also sheds light on her potential abilities:

Elemental Skill: Triggers red thorns to erupt from the ground, followed by Arlecchino leaping towards them to deal Pyro damage.

Triggers red thorns to erupt from the ground, followed by Arlecchino leaping towards them to deal Pyro damage. Elemental Burst: Surrounds Arlecchino with thorns, grants her a red energy scarf (similar to Childe's) and potentially infuses her attacks with Pyro.

A Disclaimer on Leaks

While the leak appears convincing, it's important to remember that information can change before the official release. Consider it a sneak peek, not a definitive guide.

If you're interested in learning more about what Arlecchino will bring to the table in terms of gameplay, check out our Arlecchino full kit guide.

The wait is almost over

Arlecchino's arrival in Version 4.6, expected in on 24 April 2024, is highly anticipated. If these leaked animations are true, she's shaping up to be a character worth saving your Primogems for!

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the banners for Version 4.6 and beyond have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule.

Arlecchino Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.