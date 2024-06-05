Genshin Impact Archon Quest Bedtime Story Walkthrough

The Genshin Impact Version 4.7 update brings players back into the heart of the main story with a brand new Archon Quest, Chapter 4 Act 6 “Bedtime Story”. Get ready to work alongside the enigmatic Dainsleif and witness a long-awaited reunion where Traveler twins, Aether and Lumine, finally meet again face-to-face after their heartbreaking separation at the game's beginning.
While Chapter 4 Act 5 brought the curtain down on the Fontaine storyline, with a dramatic final trial that unearthed secrets beneath the waves and offered tantalizing details about the upcoming region of Natlan, it left lingering questions about finding your long-lost twin and the underlying unrest that permeates Teyvat. This continuation promises to shed light on those mysteries.
How to Unlock Archon Quest Chapter 4 Act 6 Bedtime Story
Bedtime Story was released alongside Version 4.7! To unlock Bedtime Story, you'll need to meet the following prerequisites:
- Reached Adventure Rank 40+
- Completed Archon Quest Chapter 4: Act 5 “Masquerade of the Guilty”
- Completed Archon Quest Chapter 3: Act 6 “Caribert”
Once these requirements are met and you’re caught up to speed with the main Genshin Impact storyline, Bedtime Story will be available under the Archon Quest tab in your quest log, and the Events Overview tab, a temporary placement specific to Version 4.7.
Bedtime Story Guide and Walkthrough
Picking up after the Caribert Quest, join forces with Dainsleif to thwart the Abyss Order's schemes once more in Bedtime Story and unravel the secrets of the Five Sinners of Khaenri'ah while uncovering the true purpose of the completed Loom of Fate.
As with all major quests in Genshin Impact, Bedtime Story features three sub-quests to complete, and we'll guide you through each one:
- Cold Case Commission
- Memories That Should Not Exist
- World Order Narration
Cold Case Commission Walkthrough
- Go to the Sumeru Adventurers’ Guild and talk to Katheryne
- Head over to Vimara Village
- Talk to Bahram the merchant
- Cross the river and talk to the Village Chief Amadhiah
- Follow Atossa’s lead to a designated location
- Defeat the Abyss Order members and speak to Atossa
Memories That Should Not Exist Walkthrough
- Talk to Dainsleif
- Rest up and talk to Dainsleif again in the morning
- Follow Dainsleif and go to the place where the first “Field Tiller’s Eye” is hidden, near the Chasm
- Enter the Place of Revelations (We recommend bringing a Pyro DPS character to deal with the Cryo-based Abyss Herald you'll face inside the Domain)
- Solve the huge puzzle in the center of the main room to progress the story
- First, head to the room on the left, defeat the Ruin Guard at the end, and activate the device beside it. This will illuminate parts of the puzzle.
- Use the rotating devices in front of the puzzle in the main room, and ensure all symbols are the lit up under the illuminated area
- Rotate the South Device once and the East Device once
- Finally, rotate the West Device once to unlock the door
- Head further into the domain
- Defeat the Abyss Herald
- Leave the Domain
World-Order Narration Walkthrough
- Check on three groups of strangely calm Hilichurls
- Head back to Vimara Village and speak to Amadhiah
- Talk to Bahram
- Pick the following options to advance your investigations:
- What’s really going on?
- Answer: “We are presently traversing someone’s memories.”
- The weakness in the missing person’s abilities is?
- Answer: “Time does not pass within false memories.”
- In whose memory is this place?
- Answer: “Atossa.”
- What’s really going on?
- Head over to the place that Atossa once mentioned
- The true identity of the “missing person” is:
- “Caribert Alberich”
- Talk to Caribert
- Talk to Aether/Lumine
- Look for Atossa
- Obtain “Group Photo From An Unknown Time
Bedtime Story Rewards
Here are the expected rewards you’ll receive in tandem with learning more about the growing unrest that plagues Teyvat and the key players behind it:
- Primogems
- Mora
- Character Ascension Materials
- Talent Ascension Materials
That concludes our walkthrough for Genshin Impact Archon Quest Chapter 4: Act 6 "Bedtime Story"!
For a more detailed look at the current version update, check out our comprehensive Genshin Impact Version 4.7 guide here, detailing all banners, events, and other story quests that you can embark on!
