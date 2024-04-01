With Genshin Impact Version 4.5 in full swing and Chiori's banner drawing to a close, Phase 2 is just around the corner, promising fun-filled events and exciting rerun banners.
Version 4.5 Phase 2 is set to feature highly anticipated rerun banners for Neuvillette, the esteemed Iudex of Fontaine, and Kazuha, the gentle wandering samurai.
Looking to enhance your team compositions and unlock Neuvillette and Kazuha’s Constellations? Make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Phase 2 release date countdown here!
Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2 countdown
Here’s the countdown for the launch of Version 4.5 Phase 2, bringing players exciting rerun banners:
Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2 COUNTDOWN
After a short update, Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2 will launch on 2 April 2024 at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 11:00 (BST) | 6:00 AM (ET), and run until 23 April 2024.
Here’s what that entails for your timezone:
Time zone
Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Phase 2 launch time on 2 April
Pacific Time (PT)
3:00am
Central Time (CT)
5:00am
Eastern Time (ET)
6:00am
British Summer Time (BST)
11:00am
Central European Time (CET)
12:00pm
Indian Standard Time (IST)
3:30pm
Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT)
6:00pm
Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST)
7:00pm
Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST)
8:00pm
Version 4.5 Phase 2 highlights
With the conclusion of Fontaine's main story in Version 4.2, subsequent updates until Natlan's arrival serve as exciting interludes. Don't be fooled by the term "filler patches" though, as HoYoverse has packed Version 4.5 with engaging new quests and events!
Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2:
- 4.5 Phase 2 Banners
- 5-stars: Neuvillette and Kazuha
- 4-stars: Barbara, Xingqiu, and Yanfei
- 5-star weapons: Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn
- New banner type
- 4.5 Phase 2 events
- Feline Fortress Furrdyssey: Return to the Cat's Tail and care for feline residents in a unique pet-raising simulation where you will cater to the cats' desires by furnishing their homes, fulfilling their needs, and providing their favourite food
- Rolling Crossfire: Take down hordes of slimes using a remote-controlled turret that fires elemental shells
On top of that, there will also be a Leyline overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!
For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.
Chiori Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Chronicled Wish Banner | Who is Emilie? | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations
For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.