01 Apr 2024 1:15 PM +00:00

With Genshin Impact Version 4.5 in full swing and Chiori's banner drawing to a close, Phase 2 is just around the corner, promising fun-filled events and exciting rerun banners.

Version 4.5 Phase 2 is set to feature highly anticipated rerun banners for Neuvillette, the esteemed Iudex of Fontaine, and Kazuha, the gentle wandering samurai.

Looking to enhance your team compositions and unlock Neuvillette and Kazuha’s Constellations? Make sure to mark your calendars with our Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Phase 2 release date countdown here!

Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2 countdown

Here’s the countdown for the launch of Version 4.5 Phase 2, bringing players exciting rerun banners:

After a short update, Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2 will launch on 2 April 2024 at 6:00 PM (GMT+8) | 11:00 (BST) | 6:00 AM (ET), and run until 23 April 2024.

Here’s what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone Genshin Impact Version 4.5 Phase 2 launch time on 2 April Pacific Time (PT) 3:00am Central Time (CT) 5:00am Eastern Time (ET) 6:00am British Summer Time (BST) 11:00am Central European Time (CET) 12:00pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 3:30pm Hong Kong Time (HKT)| Singapore Time (SGT) 6:00pm Japan Standard Time (JST) | Korea Standard Time (KST) 7:00pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 8:00pm

Version 4.5 Phase 2 highlights

With the conclusion of Fontaine's main story in Version 4.2, subsequent updates until Natlan's arrival serve as exciting interludes. Don't be fooled by the term "filler patches" though, as HoYoverse has packed Version 4.5 with engaging new quests and events!

Here's an overview of Genshin Impact 4.5 Phase 2:

4.5 Phase 2 Banners 5-stars : Neuvillette and Kazuha 4-stars : Barbara, Xingqiu, and Yanfei 5-star weapons : Tome of the Eternal Flow and Freedom-Sworn

New banner type Chronicled Wish

4.5 Phase 2 events Feline Fortress Furrdyssey : Return to the Cat's Tail and care for feline residents in a unique pet-raising simulation where you will cater to the cats' desires by furnishing their homes, fulfilling their needs, and providing their favourite food Rolling Crossfire : Take down hordes of slimes using a remote-controlled turret that fires elemental shells



On top of that, there will also be a Leyline overflow event rerun that players can look forward to!

