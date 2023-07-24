Genshin Impact Yanfei Build: Best weapons, artifacts & team compositions

Yanfei is not the most powerful character in Genshin Impact, but with proper preparation, she can be very effective in battle. This character stands out for her high damage and attack range, which makes her a decent main DPS unit. In this guide, you'll learn about the best weapons, artifacts, and team compositions to create your own build for Yanfei in Genshin Impact.

Yanfei can be very useful in a team, so you need to be well aware of what items she needs. By following our tips you will be able to make a good build for your own playstyle.

Who is Yanfei?

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Yanfei is one of the half-illuminated beasts that appeared in the game a long time ago. She is also Liyue's top lawyer and legal advisor. Her strong sense of justice, coupled with her willingness to lend a helping hand, makes her a popular character within the Genshin community.

Players have spent a lot of time figuring out how to optimise this character to the max. There are many different builds and variations of weapons and artifacts that increase her power on the battlefield. And below, we will tell you about the best builds for Yanfei. Let's start with her Strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Powerful attacks with high damage, especially from Charge Attacks

Consistent and strong Pyro damage

Normal attacks have a long range and can lock onto a target

A short CD on Skill and Burst, which will allow you to apply a powerful AoE DMG

Weaknesses

Burst and Elemental Skill have a short range

Energy management must be constantly monitored to sustain Elemental Burst

Charge Attack can be interrupted due to fairly long animation

Best weapons for Yanfei

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

Yanfei is a Catalyst user and there are quite a few weapons that work great with her. Based on the strengths of Yanfei, such as affinity for Elemental Reactions, we recommend using such weapons:

Rarity Name Stat Ability 5-Star Lost Prayer to the Sacred Winds Crit. Rate Increases Movement SPD by 10%. When in battle, gain an 8% Elemental DMG Bonus every 4s. Max 4 stacks. Lasts until the character falls or leaves combat. 5-Star Mappa Mare Elemental Mastery Triggering an Elemental reaction grants a 8% Elemental DMG Bonus for 10s. Max 2 stacks.

Among them, we want to highlight one best and one easy-to-get weapon to equip on your Yanfei.

The best one is, of course, 5-star Catalyst Lost Prayer To The Sacred Winds. With it, you can increase your movement speed and get a buff to damage when you're in combat. Given the advantages of Yanfei, like her innate high DMG output, using this weapon will be the most effective option for fighting.

If you do not have the opportunity to use this weapon, we can offer you a good alternative. Mappa Mare won't require a lot of resources, but it will be a good weapon with its Elemental DMG Bonus. To get it, you will need to visit a forge and have the following resources with you:

Northlander Catalyst Billet

Crystal Chunk Crystal Chunk

White Iron Chunk White Iron Chunk

Other decent Catalyst options for Yanfei are:

Skyward Atlas

Memory Of Dust

The Widsith

Solar Pearl

Dodoco Tales

Best artifacts for Yanfei

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

For artifacts, Yanfei's best bet is the 4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames which allows her to deal more damage through Pyro-induced reactions like Vaporize or Melt.

Build Artifacts Artifact Bonuses Main Stats Pyro Main DPS Crimson Witch of Flames 4-Piece: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases 2-Piece Set effects by 50% for 10s. Max 3 stacks. Sands: ATK% - Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus - Circlet: Crit DMG or Crit Rate

If you want to play Yanfei as a Charged Attack DPS, then Wanderer's Troupe or Shimenawa's Reminiscence would be your go-to. However, we strongly recommend Crimson Witch Of Flames. In addition to giving you +15% Pyro DMG, this artifact has a bunch of other buffs that increase your attack. This artifact is definitely the best choice.

Of course, Yanfei is primarily a damage dealer, and stats like Defense or HP% won’t synergise with her. So, the main stat of your artifacts should be as follows:

Sands – ATK%

Goblet – Pyro DMG Bonus

Circlet – Crit DMG or Crit Rate

Also, your artifacts have a few sub-stats. Even though they are not that important, there are still a few preferred options. Here are the secondary stats that we recommend for Yenfei:

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Crit DMG

Crit Rate

Best teams for Yanfei

click to enlarge + 4 Credit: HoYoverse

It's imperative to not rush into battle without a plan. Yanfei would agree. First, you'll need to choose a powerful team with which you can unleash your hero's full potential.

Vaporise and Burgeon team

Role Character Element Main DPS Yanfei Pyro Sub DPS Yelan Hydro Elemental Reaction Nahida Dendro Support Zhongli Geo

Vaporise team

Role Character Element Main DPS Yanfei Pyro Sub DPS Xingqiu Hydro Elemental Reaction Venti/Kazuha/Sucrose Anemo Support Zhongli Geo

We strongly recommend this particular team composition for Yanfei:

Yanfei

Xingqiu

Bennett

Zhongli, or any other shielder like Diona/Layla

Bennett will buff your team with Burst. At this time, you and Xingqiu will need to deal maximum damage to enemies while Zhongli will debuff enemies and control the crowd with Burst.

