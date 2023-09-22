Genshin Impact Chiori: Release date, element & weapon, leaked character design, and more

Chiori is an Inazuman designer residing in Fontaine, set to be released during the Genshin Impact Fontaine cycle. According to Kirara's voice line, Chiori personally tailored the clothes she currently wears and runs a fashion label within Fontaine.

Out of the 18 new characters scheduled for release during Fontaine’s cycle, Chiori has yet to make her in-game debut. However, fans are eagerly anticipating the opportunity to play as her, thanks to her unique design and background. Here's everything we know about Chiori and her involvement in the Fontaine storyline.

Who is Chiori in Genshin Impact?

Given Fontaine's status as a hub for art and culture, fashion and design play a significant role in its social fabric.

Chiori is a famous fashion designer from Inazuma who is currently running a fashion label in Fontaine, called Chioriya Boutique, located in Court of Fontaine: Quartier Narbonnais.

She is also one of the regular customers of the Komaniya Express. After an encounter while delivering a package to her, Chiori personally tailored Kirara's current outfit, as she was dissatisfied with her previous appearance. This led to increased recognition of her store as more people inquired about the outfit.

Her attire, adorned with a floral design, seamlessly melds traditional Japanese style with a modern Western influence. She maintains a sophisticated updo with a kanzashi (Japanese hairpin). Although she appears to be wearing a kimono, the short cutoff gives it the appearance of a frock. Additionally, she wears corsage gloves on both wrists and wears thigh-high lace-top socks, complemented by an intricate poppy-esque centrepiece on her back.

Character voice lines about Chiori

All the current voicelines about Chiori from various characters shed light on her no-nonsense approach to fashion, and commend her strong work ethic, even though she can be quite intense. She maintains an exceptionally high standard for her work and considers it a success only when both she and her customers are satisfied.

You can find below the existing voice lines about Chori from Kirara, Lyney, and Lynette.

Kirara's voice line about Chiori : "She's really nice to me. I often ran into her in the past when she was out researching ways to make fabrics and develop color palettes. She was always worried that I'd leave claw marks all over her beautiful textiles, but come on, why would I do that to her? She's running a store in Fontaine now and sometimes asks me to deliver stuff to her. Hehe, she even helped me tailor the clothes I'm wearing now."

: "She's really nice to me. I often ran into her in the past when she was out researching ways to make fabrics and develop color palettes. She was always worried that I'd leave claw marks all over her beautiful textiles, but come on, why would I do that to her? She's running a store in Fontaine now and sometimes asks me to deliver stuff to her. Hehe, she even helped me tailor the clothes I'm wearing now." Lynette's voice line about Chiori : "The costumes Lyney and I wear for performances were specially tailored by Chiori. Once, Lyney was using a small knife for a magic trick, and accidentally cut the cuff of his sleeve a bit. She scolded us nonstop... it was scary. Luckily, I can hide behind Lyney whenever we go to her shop."

: "The costumes Lyney and I wear for performances were specially tailored by Chiori. Once, Lyney was using a small knife for a magic trick, and accidentally cut the cuff of his sleeve a bit. She scolded us nonstop... it was scary. Luckily, I can hide behind Lyney whenever we go to her shop." Lyney's voice line about Chiori: "Flattery won't get you anywhere with her. She'll only give those who can truly appreciate her art a second look. How does she see me, you ask? Come on now, that hurts! Not only am I a connoisseur of the arts, but honest about it too, as I am in all my dealings!"

Chiori element and weapon

Earlier leaks have revealed that Chori will debut as an Electro character. A recent leak from Randialosleaker suggests that this Inazuman designer will be a 5-star character.

Chiori release date

Although Chiori has technically made her appearance in-game through hints dropped by existing characters, HoYoverse has yet to reveal her official in-game release date.

Chiori is expected to make her first appearance sometime during the Fontaine cycle, but players may not be able to recruit her as a playable unit until after Version 4.3. Credible leaks suggest that Furina and Charlotte will be the only new characters on Version 4.2 banners, while Version 4.3 banners will feature Navia and Chevreuse.

That's all we have on Chori for now. Feel free to check out our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters like Navia, Clorinde, Sigewinne, and Chevreuse.

As always, it’s important to keep in mind that leaked information can be subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all the information above comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game's development.

