Genshin Impact Chiori Ascension and Talent materials

Defeat your enemies with infallible style!

The materials needed to ascend and level up Fontaine's most beloved fashion designer, Chiori, have been leaked! Already captivating players with her stunning splash art and signature weapon, Chiori, a renowned Inazuman designer with her own fashion label "Chioriya Boutique" in Fontaine, is poised to take the stage by storm.

Among the 18 Fontaine cycle characters, Chiori made her first in-game appearance in Version 4.3 during the Fontinalia Film Festival, captivating players with her no-nonsense personality and intriguing background. For those eager to gather her Ascension and Talent Materials in preparation for her banner release, look no further. Our comprehensive Chiori pre-farming guide has you covered!

Chiori Ascension materials

Based on leaks from FouL and HomDGCat, all of Chiori’s required materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.5 update: Prithiva Topaz, Specter drops, Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia, and Dendrobium.

There are plenty of materials that you’ll need to farm to fully ascend the brazen boss of the Choriya Boutique, so let's get right to it!

Prithiva Topaz

As is customary for Genshin Impact’s Geo units, Chiori requires Prithiva Topaz crystals for ascension.

You can obtain Prithiva Topaz crystals by defeating Genshin Impact bosses such as the Primo Geovishap and the Geo Hypostatsos. Additionally, you can convert crystals of other elements into Geo crystals using the Crafting Table and some Dust of Azoth.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

In order to fully ascend Chiori, you will need to farm the following:

Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1

Prithiva Topaz Fragments x9

Prithiva Topaz Chunks x9

Prithiva Topaz Gemstones x6

Specter drops

Specters are Common Enemies found in Inazuma, Enkanomiya, and Sumeru. These floating foes are immune to their own element and possess a Fury meter that fuels their power. When hit, their meter fills, triggering an enraged state marked by increased size and potent attacks. Upon defeat, Specters unleash a final burst of energy, exploding in an AoE blast.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

To reach level 90 with Chiori, make sure to accrue the following:

Spectral Husk x18

Spectral Heart x30

Spectral Nucleus x36

Icewind Suite: Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelia

The “Artificed Spare Clockwork Component — Coppelius” drop can be claimed by defeating the female counterpart of the “Icewind Suite” World Boss, named “Dirge of Coppelia”. This drop is a purplish-blue, Ousia-aligned clockwork component shaped like a wind-up key, used to power the artificed dancers.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

The Icewind Suite made its debut in the Version 4.0 Fontaine update.

In order to fully ascend Chiori, you will need to acquire 46 of these “Coppelia” clockwork components

Learn everything you need to know about this elegant World Boss duo in our Icewind Suite boss guide here, including their location, how to beat Coppelia, and the best team comps to do so.

Inazuma Local Specialty: Dendrobium

This red flower is an Inazuman local speciality used for Chiori's Ascension. Only blooming where much blood was spilt, Dendrobiums grow exclusively near the battlefields of Kannazuka and Yashiori Island. Many can be found scattered across Nazuchi Beach, and a few more are present around the Maguu Kenki's arena and the path northwest of Kujou Encampment, leading to the Pyro Hypostasis arena.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

To fully ascend Chiori, you'll need to gather 168 of these Dendrobium.

Plan an efficient farming route and gather Dendrobium for Chiori with ease using our Dendrobium farming guide here!

Chiori Talent materials

Like her Ascension materials, all of Chiori’s required Talent level-up materials can be gathered ahead of the Version 4.5 update: Specter drops, Teachings of Light, and Lightless Silk String.

Specter drops

Once again, Specter drops are needed to raise Chiori’s Talent levels. To level Chiori Talents to the max, you will need the following amount:

Spectral Husk x18

Spectral Heart x66

Spectral Nucleus x93

Violet Court: Light series

The Genshin Impact Inazuma cycle introduced a couple of Talent Book Domains. Among them is the Violet Court domain, where players can obtain Light Talent books for Chiori.

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

Violet Court is located between Kannazuka and Narukami Island. Light Books can be obtained in the Violet Court on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

To max Chiori’s Talents, you will need to collect the following amount of Equity Talent Books:

Teachings of Light x9

Guide to Light x63

Philosophies of Light x114

Trounce Domain: Shadow of Another World

Chiori's Trounce Domain boss drop, Lightless Silk String, comes from the Weekly Boss, the "All-Devouring Narwhal".

You can challenge the All-Devouring Narwhal in the Tounce Domain, "Shadow of Another World". This domain is located underwater, south of Salacia Plain.

This domain will only be available after you’ve completed the Fontaine Archon Quest (Chapter IV: Act V - Masquerade of the Guilty).

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

Once the All-Devouring Narwhal is defeated, it will drop Lightless Silk String, which is a talent material to level up Chiori's Talents.

You will need 18 Lightless Silk String to max all Chiori's abilities, 6 for each Talent

Find out where to find and how to defeat the formidable All-Devouring Narwahl in our boss guide here!

click to enlarge + 7 Credit: HoYoverse

According to information shared by credible Genshin Impact leakers, Chiori will be a formidable 5-star Geo Sword DPS/Sub-DPS unit.

You’ll get the chance to invite Chiori into your roster in Phase 1 of Version 4.5. According to HoYoverse’s patch schedule, Version 4.5 should be released on 13 March 2024, if there are no unprecedented delays.

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

For more about Genshin Impact, discover all that you need to know about the 18 new characters set to be released during the game's Fontaine cycle. On top of that, the Version 4.5 and 4.6 banners have been leaked! Get ahead of the curve and start planning your Primogem savings for your future party members with our Fontaine character banner schedule here.

Navia Ascension and Talent materials | All Special Dishes & Food | Everything You Need About Cloud Retainer | All QoL Changes in 4.4 | How To Get Everamber | 2024 Update Schedule | Lakelight Lily Locations

For more articles like this, take a look at our Genshin Impact page.