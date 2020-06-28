Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens: Release date, Platforms, Price, Gameplay, Runes, Soundtrack, Pandas, New Missions, and more

The long awaited DLC is just around the corner, but what can we expect to encounter in this new setting?

The long-awaited Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens DLC now has an official release date.

Here’s everything you need to know and more!

The first in Minecraft Dungeons DLC will be released on 1 July, which finally puts an exact date to the original announcement made some time ago.

Platforms

Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens will be playable on Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Price

The DLC is included with the Hero Pass, which comes to around £8 (approx $10).

NEW THREADS! The DLC will come with new weapons and armour!

What’s included?

Here’s where it gets interesting! Let’s take a look at everything you’ll get to experience in Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens.

New scenery

As the name suggests, this adventure will be taking place in the jungle! You’ll be surrounded by lush shrubbery and vines, without the insane humidity!

New weapons, armor, and artifacts

You may have already explored what some of the best weapons in Minecraft Dungeons are, but it could be time to update your list!

New weapons are incoming, in addition to some awesome new armour too.

While they haven’t been fully revealed yet, we assume they’ll be jungle themed!

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons Soggy Swamp Rune Location

Pandas!

Yes, these fury, docile animals will be featuring in the Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens.

We wonder how players will be able to interact with these unique creatures!

But is that important when they look this cool?

JUST MINDING MY BUSINESS: Pandas are usually pretty ‘chill’

New Missions

There will be three new missions in the DLC for adventurers to get stuck into.

With the original Minecraft Dungeons, your main mission was to defeat the evil Arch-Illager, which you may have done with the help of one of our trusty boss-battle guides!

This time around, you’ll go up against the Jungle Abomination! Check back in with us on how to defeat it!

READ MORE: How to beat the Nameless One in Minecraft Dungeons

New enemies

Hold your nerve as you fight off new foes such as the Leapleaf and Whisperer!

These new enemies are bound to be challenging in new and unique ways, so make sure you’re prepared!

READ MORE: What is the max level in Minecraft Dungeons?

Will there be Runes?

We don’t know yet if there will be runes within the DLC, however, it would be likely that there were.

If this is the case, we could see players able to unlock a special stage for collecting all of them, but we’ll have to wait and see!

READ MORE: Minecraft Dungeons Rune Locations – Desert Temple

Soundtrack

Last but not least, while you wait for the release Mojang have released an official Dungeons soundtrack for the game. You can play this Apple Music or Spotify!

For everything Minecraft Dungeons, from Rune guides, Boss guides, or even the best tips and tricks for beginners – be sure to check back in with us.