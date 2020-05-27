Minecraft Dungeons: Soggy Swamp Rune Location

To unlock the ultimate secret, you’ll have to first find these special items. Here’s where to find it on this level.

Minecraft Dungeons is full of secrets, and one, in particular, requires players to find a total of nine runes. Here’s your guide to the Soggy Swamp Rune in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons Soggy Swamp Rune

First things first, you’ll need to complete the campaign to be able to get the runes.

The great news is that you can do this on any difficulty. So if you’re desperate to find out what happens when you get all nine runes – perhaps play it through on a lower difficulty.

Without further delay – let’s get into exactly how to find the rune in Soggy Swamps!



Rune Location

Beating the cauldron is the first order of the day. After you’ve vanquished your foe, you’ll be able to advance through a gate.

Once you’re through, look for a stone structure. It’s got some plant growth on it, and some mushrooms to the left side.

Go over to the mushrooms, and you’ll find a button. Press it!

After you've pressed the button a door will open.

After you’ve pressed the button a door will open. Dive right in there and you’ll be taken to mystical purple area.

Follow the path towards the end and you’ll come to another structure.

Press the structure and you’ll see some lights come on, seemingly powering up.

Then behold! The Soggy Swamp Rune is all its glory!

Then behold! The Soggy Swamp Rune is all its glory!

Take it back out of the area and continue on, knowing that there’s only 8 more Runes left to find…

