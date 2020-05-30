Minecraft Dungeons Desert Temple Rune: Location, Guide, and more!

It’s definitely worth it to find all these hidden secrets – here’s where you can find this level’s special item!

There’s so much to discover in this level, and many of the secrets aren’t just lying around. Here’s where you find the Desert Temple Rune in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft Dungeons Desert Temple Rune

So before we get started, make sure you’ve completed the main campaign first, as you’ll only be able to get runes once you have.

The good news is that you can do this on any difficulty!

This rune is just one of the nine runes you’ll be able to find on your second playthrough.

We won’t spoil the surprise as to what collecting them unlocks, but we’re sure you’ll enjoy it!

The screens featured are from YouTuber Sipder. Keep reading for our breakdown of the guide!

Rune Location

Head to the location marked on the map, however, the button is hidden quite well!

HERE IT IS! Head over here and you’ll be well on your way! Credit – Sipder

After you’ve arrived, take look at some of the bushes to the top right corner of the area.

Once there, you will find a hidden button behind the bush closest to hidden at the top of your screen, on the right.

Press it and you’ll see a door open up.

As usual – head-on in adventurer!

HEY YOU BEHIND THE BUSHES: Press the button and wait for the door to open! Credit – Sipder

After you’ve entered, you’ll most likely recognize the purple surrounding. It’s nearly rune time!

From there you simply follow the path all the way to the Rune!

After that, feel free to do whatever you like, knowing that you’re one step closer to uncovering the ultimate secret of Minecraft Dungeons.

For everything you need to know about Minecraft Dungeons, from how to beat bosses all the way to uncovering all the secrets – be sure sure to check back in with us.