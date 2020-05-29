[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Minecraft Dungeons DLC Jungle Awakens: RELEASE DATE, First Look, Creeping Winter, New Enemies, Leaks, and more!

After some speculation, it’s now official! We’ve got everything you need to know about the next DLC!

by Ramzi Musa May 29, 2020
We’ve just seen our first Minecraft Dungeons DLC, Jungle Awakens, officially announced!

Keep reading for everything you need to know!

Minecraft Dungeons DLC Jungle Awakens

The announcement on the official Minecraft website confirms that the DLC Jungle Awakens will be available to play in July 2020.

There’s no exact date just yet, but we’re sure to find out in the near future.

In this adventure, players will enter and explore a dangerous and unique jungle to fight a mysterious new power.

The DLC will be spread across three new missions!

THE JUNGLE AWAITS! The next DLC looks set to be a whole new challenge

New enemies

There was also mention of some new enemies in the DLC.

Leapleaf, Jungle Zombie, Poison Quill Vine, and more will be waiting to stop you from achieving your goals!

LUSH! The new world looks stunning!

Creeping Winter

The announcement also reads that the second DLC will be coming in later in the year. It will be called ‘Creeping Winter’ and as the name suggests may send our adventurer off into another, less tropical world.

For all the latest news on Minecraft Dungeons and more, be sure to check back in with us.

