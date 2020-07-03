Minecraft Dungeons Jungle Awakens Boss Guide – Jungle Abomination: How to defeat it, best weapons, tips & tricks, and more

This powerful foe can be quite the handful – luckily we’ve got what you need to know to defeat it right here.

The new Minecraft Dungeons DLC, Jungle Awakens, has a surprisingly tricky boss, so we’ve put together a guide on how to defeat this jungle abomination!

Keep reading to gain the upper hand!

Boss Guide – Jungle Abomination

So, before we get into the guide, you’ve probably seen the not-so-friendly Jungle Abomination boss in most of the promotional material for Minecraft Dungeons, Jungle Awakens.

It’s a big brawler, who does some serious damage if you try to go toe-to-toe with it.

We recommend you take a look at our weapons guide for Jungle Awakens, if you’re looking for the best tool for the job.

Destroy the Whispers!

When you get the boss arena, you’ll see a bunch of whispers spawn around the Jungle Abomination. Start by going around and absolutely nailing them.

What they’ll do is try to tie you down with vines, allowing the boss to leisurely waltz over and wipe you out.

You can go with a powerful weapon like a whip here, but it’s probably better to go for something with more area damage.

BACK YOU BEAST! It’s slow…but super powerful, so watch out. Image Credit Legion Gaming

Avoid its hammer attack

This boss is slow…real slow. However, it does have a hammer attack, which has a fairly large damage area.

Try to roll and dodge this (obviously) and take a ‘stick and move’ approach. In other words, circle around it and try to hit it on its back after it has clobbered the ground.

But don’t focus too much on it though, as there will be other foes randomly entering the party.

Kick it while it’s down

The Jungle Abomination will enter one of the classic ‘boss needs to recover’ modes and will be open to attack.

It goes without saying that you should throw everything you’ve got at it! This is a battle to the death, not some sort of…dance?

JUST NEED TO CATCH MY BREATH BRO: Conditioning is vital in a boss battle, take advantage of the situation and go to town! Image Credit – Legion Gaming

Leepers!

If you’ve been playing the game, you’ve no doubt come across leepers. They do some massive damage and have a good amount of health.

The Jungle Abomination spawns a couple of these, so you’ll have to take care of them quickly.

Leepers may be powerful, but they telegraph their attacks quite blatantly – pounding their chest before they go in for the kill!

WELCOME TO THE PARTY PAL! Great your guests in Minecraft Dungeons style! Image Credit – Legion Gaming

Vine Attack

The Jungle Abomination tried to hammer you, and it also tried to set his buddies on you – now it’ll try something different.

Using its right arm, it will send vines into the floor and they will emerge underneath you.

These are super easy to avoid, just watch out for the purple markers on the floor, and don’t get too ‘wrapped up’ in the other distractions.

IS THAT YOURS OR VINE? These are easy to avoid, make sure to keep the pressure on the boss though. Image Credit – Legion Gaming

Finish the job!

If you’ve been sticking and moving, and attacking the beast’s back, then slowly but surely you will prevail!

The question is…how will you be rewarded on your play-through?

For everything Minecraft Dungeons, from secrets guides all the way to the latest news and updates, be sure to check back in with us.