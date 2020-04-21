A new Minecraft title is on its way, but it is drastically different from the usual sandbox adventure!

Minecraft has come a long way since it first hit PCs in 2011.

From an open sandbox world to explore and create by yourself to a worldwide community of players, the development of the game has been amazing.

Continuing that trend is Minecraft Dungeons.

This new title is the next Minecraft adventure, but what is it?

What is Minecraft Dungeons?

Those that have played Minecraft before know that adventuring underground for resources is a key part of the game, and one of the more dangerous parts thanks to lava, zombies, creepers, and cave spiders.

Well, take that, times it by 20, and you might just hit Minecraft Dungeons.

Inspired by classic dungeon crawler games and set in the Minecraft universe, Minecraft Dungeons puts you and up to three other players on an epic quest through dungeons to battle with enemies and in the end save villagers from an evil Arch-Illiger!

Minecraft Dungeons is set to release on 26 May, 2020.

It will be available on Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Nintendo Switch!

Of course, with the current climate of coronavirus delays are possible. We’ve already seen Fortnite have to push back Chapter 2 Season 3, and The Last of Us II be indefinitely postponed.

Fingers crossed Minecraft Dungeons comes out on time!

Price, consoles, & pre-order

Like the normal Minecraft, Dungeons will be available on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. Whatever hardware you normally game on, it will probably be available.

On each console and PC the game will cost £14.99 ($19.99). You can pre-order for Xbox One and PC now at most game retailers.

Hero Edition

Xbox and PC players have access to a special version of Minecraft Dungeons… Hero Edition.

For £24.99 ($29.99) they get a few extras with the game:

Hero Cape

Two player skins

Chicken pet

Two DLC packs (coming soon)

Minecraft Dungeons beta sign-up

If you’re lucky, you can get your hands on a beta version of Minecraft Dungeons.

Head over to the official website and give them your details as well as what platform you’ll be playing on, and maybe you’ll be one of the lucky ones to get beta access!

Crossplay

Minecraft crossplay has broken down some of the walls among the community. Xbox, PC, and Switch players can now jump into the same world and play together. It took them some time, but Sony finally allowed their players to join in too.

While crossplay between Xbox & PC players will be there, Switch and PS4 players will remain isolated to begin with.

Linking up every platform is something that is being looked at post-launch though, so don’t despair just yet.

Minecraft Dungeons gameplay

For those expecting to be able to mine your way through the dungeons, you’ll be in for a shock. There is no mining or building in this one!

Instead, it is a combat-driven game that has you rely on in-game pick-ups and equipping items to survive encounters with your enemies (don’t worry, there are no loot boxes or microtransactions).

The ARPG-style visuals and combat are reminiscent of games like Diablo III, so it will be a distinct departure from the normal Minecraft combat too.

It’s not all different though, the usual mobs will feature, with changes to spawn in armour and with weapons for an extra challenge. There will also be new foes and friends too.

Story

The main villain in Minecraft Dungeons is the Arch-Illager who was bullied and disliked by other villagers until he finds a powerful artifact that gives him unfathomable power.

He forces all the villagers who shunned him to follow his commands and begins a campaign of terror, ransacking other villages across the land.

As the heroes, you and your friends will set out to defeat him and his army of Illager minions.

Mojang says the story will be light touch, and the focus is very much on combat and character progression. “You have a chain of objectives you want to accomplish, [but] it’s not like we have a massive narrative that you go through,” Mojang’s David Nisshagen told IGN.

