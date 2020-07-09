Madden 21 Ratings: Reveal coming, live stream, date, news, updates, rookie ratings, & more
EA is partnering with ESPN to announce the OVRs of players in the new game next week!
Madden 21 is just around the corner, and it looks like we’ll be getting some ratings soon!
We’ve already had the rookie QB ratings revealed, but who is next? And when?
Madden 21 ratings
Joe Burrow (76 OVR) and Tua Tagovailoa (73 OVR) have already been announced by EA.
More ratings are set to be revealed during #MaddenRatingsWeek.
We expect to hear the ratings of other rookies like Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, as well as those in the 99 Club this year.
We’ve predicted that Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, and two others will get that coveted 99 OVR on launch.
Madden 21 ratings predictions
We’ve also been predicting the ratings of players!
From the QBs to the best players on the Cowboys this year. Check them out and let us know if you agree!
Release date
Madden 21 is set to arrive on 28 August!
You can get three days early access if you pre-order the Deluxe or MVP editions.