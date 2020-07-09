[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden

Madden 21 Ratings: Reveal coming, live stream, date, news, updates, rookie ratings, & more

EA is partnering with ESPN to announce the OVRs of players in the new game next week!

Toby Durant Jul 9, 2020

 

madden 21 ratings reveal

Madden 21 is just around the corner, and it looks like we’ll be getting some ratings soon!

We’ve already had the rookie QB ratings revealed, but who is next? And when?

Contents hide
1 Madden 21 ratings
2 Madden 21 ratings predictions
3 Release date

Madden 21 ratings

Joe Burrow (76 OVR) and Tua Tagovailoa (73 OVR) have already been announced by EA.

More ratings are set to be revealed during #MaddenRatingsWeek.

madden 21 ratings news 1
COMING SOON: Who will be in the 99 Club??

We expect to hear the ratings of other rookies like Chase Young and Jeff Okudah, as well as those in the 99 Club this year.

We’ve predicted that Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, and two others will get that coveted 99 OVR on launch.

Madden 21 ratings predictions

We’ve also been predicting the ratings of players!

From the QBs to the best players on the Cowboys this year. Check them out and let us know if you agree!

Release date

Madden 21 is set to arrive on 28 August!

madden 21 face franchise 2
TALK TO ME: Face of the Franchise is deeper than ever this year

You can get three days early access if you pre-order the Deluxe or MVP editions.





RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

