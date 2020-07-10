Madden 21: Fastest player revealed! WR speed ratings & more

A slip-up has given us a look at the fastest player in EA’s next NFL game, as well as a rocket of a rookie.

Madden 21 is drip-feeding ratings reveals.

The lastest release was meant to be the rookie wide receivers, but a slip has seen the fastest player in the game be revealed!

Fastest player in Madden 21

During a rookie wide receiver reveal video, Chad Johnson accidentally confirmed who the fastest player in Madden 21 will be.

RAPID: Henry Ruggs III will have elite speed

Tyreek Hill will be the fastest player in Madden 21!

This was confirmed by Johnson when he revealed Henry Ruggs’ speed.

Ruggs will get a massive 98 speed, making the rookie wide receiver a deadly force when Madden arrives.

Johnson confirmed that was second only to Hill, who will presumably get the maximum 99 speed.

Madden 21 ratings

So far only the rookie quarterback and receiver ratings have been revealed. #1 pick Joe Burrow got a 76 OVR.

Henry Ruggs III matches that with a 76 OVR, while Jerry Jeudy will have a 75 OVR rating in Franchise Mode though.

HIGHER THAN YOU: Saquon will be higher than most in Madden 21

The complete rookie receiver ratings are expected to arrive on ea.com soon.

Throughout next week Madden 21 will be revealing more ratings via ESPN so be sure to stay tuned!