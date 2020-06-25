The Buccs have picked up one of the greatest QBs of all time and look to have an amazing offense.

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA has been tightlipped about the new game, but the trailer gave us a look at some new gameplay features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (86 OVR)

The Buccs started Madden 20 as one of the worst teams in the game at 78 OVR with a balanced 74 Defense and 76 Offense. It’s fair to say that given their off-season acquisition of Tom Brady – This will change;

Offense – 89 OVR

Defense – 84 OVR

Mike Evans (WR, 92 OVR)

An elite receiver, Mike Evans is looking to make a statement in 2020.

CONSISTENT: Evans has over 1,000 receiving yards in every season of his career

Routinely looked over due to Thomas and Jones, Buccs fans will tell you that Evans should be rated on a level with them. Now he has Tom Brady throwing to him, he has everything he needs to prove it. He had a 1,157 receiving yard season in 2019 despite missing a couple of games and his consistency is one of his strongest assets.

Rob Gronkowski (TE, 90 OVR)

The returning Rob Gronkowski will be a tough one to place for Madden 21 rating adjustors.

Will he be the physical beast we knew before, or will he come back a leaner, more receiving-focused player? Either way, he is likely to rate very highly.

Tom Brady (QB, 90 OVR)

One of the greatest NFL players of all time, Brady is coming to the end of an illustrious career.

TOUGH: Will Patriots fans ever get used to seeing this?

The 6x Super Bowl winner has moved and will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccs this coming season. He definitely isn’t the same Tom Brady from years gone by, but is he still one of the best QBs in the league? You bet.

Lavonte David (MLB, 89 OVR)

David is an incredibly athletic defender than runs the Buccs defense.

He’s getting older but managed a full season in 2019 and was a standout on defense with 3 forced fumbles. He will be expected to run a defense that just has to stay in games and give the high-powered offense something to aim at.

Ali Marpet (LG, 90 OVR)

One of the team captains, Marpet is a bright spot on a patchy offensive line.

They are going to need him at his best to help keep Brady upright and give him time to throw the ball. A good pass protector, they will hope Marpet helps bring the other younger linemen along.

Chris Godwin (WR, 88 OVR)

Another offensive threat on this Buccs team, Godwin went to the Pro Bowl in 2019.

He had a breakout year with 1,333 receiving yards in just 14 games and worked nicely in a 1-2 punch with Evans. Expect big things from this young player in 2020.

Tristan Wirfs (LT, 73 OVR)

The 320lb tackle was taken with the 13th pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

Wirfs is expected to be a solid player very quickly and start in the OL. Madden always rates rookies lower, as this gives them a chance to use the development process to improve through the season.

