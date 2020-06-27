Its been a couple of years since their famous Super Bowl victory, but the Eagles are still one of the top teams

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA has been tightlipped about the new game, but the trailer gave us a look at some new gameplay features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (84 OVR)

The Eagles actually started Madden 20 as the highest-rated team in the game. A punchy 89 OVR with 84 Defense and 87 Offense was slowly reduced as they failed to live up to the hype in the season. Coming into the 2020 season we would expect this to be reduced;

Offense – 85 OVR

Defense – 82 OVR

Fletcher Cox (DT, 95 OVR)

A positionally dominant superstar, Fletcher Cox was an insane talent on Madden 20.

DOMINANT: Cox was insane in Madden 20

Whilst he didn’t have the same amount of sacks production in 2019 as he is used to, Cox was still a force and therefore expected to continue to be the highest rated Eagle in Madden 21.

Jason Kelce (C, 93 OVR)

Kelce is getting to the twilight of his career, but he is still going to be a huge name in Madden 21.

The 3x Pro Bowler continues to impress with his play each week and is a key talent in this productive offense.

Brandon Brooks (RG, 92 OVR)

Alongside Kelce on this dominant offensive line, Brooks is also a 3x Pro Bowler.

He has torn his Achilles in the offseason and so will miss the coming season, but historically EA Sports has included these players in the game and he will still be one of the Eagles’ best players.

Zack Ertz (TE, 91 OVR)

Not quite at the same level as other TEs such as George Kittle and Travis Kelce – but Zack Ertz is still a huge player at the position.

GAME CHANGER: Ertz can win games with his elite pass catching

Ertz is a supreme possession receiver but will lack the high-end speed and blocking to match the top two.

Darius Slay (CB, 89 OVR)

Slay has been a top corner for a few years and was waiting for his big payday – well the Eagles have stepped up and given him a $50m deal.

NEW SCENERY: New team and uniform for the top CB

He gained league-wide attention in 2017 with a league-leading 8 interceptions which he hasn’t since recreated, but now teams will often avoid throwing near him. He will be a key to this aggressive Eagles defense.

Jalen Reagor (WR, 70 OVR)

Taken with the 21st pick in this years draft, Reagor was a surprise pick for many commentators

He is the highest picked WR to ever come from TCU, and with his quickness expect to see some trick plays that get the ball in his hands.

