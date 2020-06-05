Running the ball was massive in Madden 20. Who do you want pounding the rock in Madden 21?

Madden 21 should be hitting shelves soon. And that means Madden 21 ratings are coming.

With a revealed, but not official, release date and some new features hinted at, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is due in the next couple of weeks, and with it comes the speculation of who the top players in Madden 21 will be.

Madden 20 saw the gameplay leaning towards running the ball. This allowed Joker to win the Madden Bowl Championship without even throwing a pass.

There was a sneaky leak in the Madden trailer video description that pointed to a new skill stick system for ball carriers. So who will be the key players with these abilities?

Christian McCaffrey (99 OVR)

He had such a good 2019 season, updates raised him from 91 OVR to then join the 99-club mid-way through the season.

WEIGHT ON HIS SHOULDERS: He carries an entire franchise’s hopes on his back

With injuries to Cam Newton, McCaffrey stepped up in his 3rd season with nearly 1,400 yards rushing and over 1,000 yards receiving. His 19 TDs persuaded the Panthers to give him a $64m contract extension that makes him the highest-paid HB in NFL history.

Ezekiel Elliott (94 OVR)

It’s hard to remember that Elliott is only 24 given he has already led the league in rushing yards in two separate seasons.

Whilst 2019 wasn’t his best season statistically, it was still up there. He had 301 carries for 1,357 yards and 12 TDs. The only thing that will stop Elliott is overuse, so he will be up there as one of the best HBs in the NFL once again.

Derrick Henry (94 OVR)

Henry is a bruising runner that had a difficult start to his NFL life. Injuries limited his participation, which meant his explosion onto the scene last season was a surprise for some.

TITAN PERFORMANCE: This man can not be stopped

He led the league with 303 carries, 1,540 yards, and 16 TDs. The Titans got behind Henry to get to the playoffs and you would expect another run-heavy year in 2020. As with Elliott, a 300 carry season is difficult to keep up, but Henry is a little fresher and expect his rating to rise with his notoriety.

Dalvin Cook (92 OVR)

Another player that struggled with injury only to break out in a big way in 2019.

Dalvin Cook had over 1,100 rushing yards and 13 TDs as a bright spark for the Vikings offense. Expect to see him climb the ratings ready for a big 2020 season.

Nick Chubb (90 OVR)

One of the biggest increases in rating through season updates, Chubb started life in Madden 20 rated 85 OVR. By the end, he had a rating of 92.

Taking over leading the Browns rushing attack, Chubb was a grinding runner with nearly 300 carries and 1,500 yards in the 2019 season. Expect him to find his rating somewhere between the yardsticks he put down in Madden 20.

Saquon Barkley (89 OVR)

Barkley has the hopes of an entire city on his shoulders. Coming in as the 2nd overall pick in 2018, the Giants wanted and needed his superstar potential.

YOUNG DREAMER: Barkley could be one of the best ever

He had a very strong rookie of the year campaign but saw most of his stats decline in 2019, as well as suffering from injuries. He doesn’t have a great offensive line blocking for him, but he still managed a 1,000 rushing yard season. There’s no denying 6 TDs is disappointing, but Madden 21 will give him a 2nd chance to find his feet and show what he can do.

Alvin Kamara (89 OVR)

The former 3rd round pick burst into the league with a rookie of the year campaign as has abilities both rushing and catching the ball out of the backfield.

His production did fall off in 2019 from the season before. With 800 yards rushing and 500 yards catching, he won’t be in the elite tier. That said, his skill remains and he should have some tasty speed and agility ratings.

Todd Gurley II (88 OVR)

The 2017 offensive player of the year has left the Rams and landed with the Falcons after a disappointing year.

NEW SCENERY: Atlanta might be more to Gurley’s liking

A former superstar, Gurley has seen his participation limited which has caused a large drop in his rating in Madden through the 2019 season. Starting the best HB in the game in Madden 20, it’s hard to see that for Madden 21. A new team could be exactly what Gurley needs. He still had 12 TDs in 2019, with many less snaps.

Aaron Jones (86 OVR)

A breakout performer in 2019, Jones was taken in the 5th round of the 2017 draft.

He led the league in rushing TDs the season just gone, posting 1,084 rushing yards and 16 TDs. And he did this of just 236 carries, which is nearly 30% less than a lot of his counterparts on this list. He’s a new kid on the block, with this rating rising.

Le’veon Bell (84 OVR)

At 28, Bell is on the decline as a runner. The former superstar held out whilst with the Steelers, and now that he has found himself with the Jets he has struggled to recreate his best.

With only 789 rushing yards and 3 TDs in 2019, his rating will be falling. Due to his history, he should still post a decent opening OVR but it’s probably best to steer clear.

