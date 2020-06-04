Which QBs will get the highest OVR when EA’s new NFL sim is released later this year?

Madden 21 should be hitting shelves soon. And that means Madden 21 ratings are coming.

With a revealed, but not official, release date and some new features hinted at, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is due in the next couple of weeks, and with it comes the speculation of who the top players in Madden 21 will be.

Madden 20 saw a change in the style of rating to make it harder to be a top-rated player. Expect to see the same again, but with QB such a high profile position, you know these names already.

Patrick Mahomes (99 OVR)

The Superbowl MVP started last year’s Madden with a rating of 97, so it’s would be no surprise to see him join the 99-club.

MAGIC MAHOMES: With a cannon arm and good speed he’s deadly

The Madden 20 cover star led the Chiefs to the Lombardi Trophy in his second year as a starter and has all the tools to dominate your Franchise Mode.

Lamar Jackson (97 OVR)

The ability to throw like and QB, and run like a HB. Jackson is a legitimate dual-threat, in a changing NFL.

LIVEWIRE: Cover stars always get a ratings boost

The reigning NFL MVP and Madden 21 cover star, Jackson finished 2019 season with a league-leading 36 passing TDs to go alongside his 7 rushing TDs. His accuracy is impressive for a dual-threat QB, having only been picked off 6 times last season.

Russell Wilson (96 OVR)

The highest-paid player in the NFL, unbelievably Wilson was only a two-star recruit out of high school. Well, look at him now.

A Super Bowl champion, Wilson has taken the Seahawks to the playoffs every season he’s been in the league bar one. His 86-41-1 record is almost unrivaled and he created the path that Mahomes is now walking on.

Drew Brees (91 OVR)

Coming to the end of an illustrious career, Brees has been a leading passer in the NFL for nearly 18 years.

A Super Bowl winner and 2x former Offensive player of the season, Brees holds multiple passing records. Due to age, it’s expected to be a small decline in stats but with his highest-rated season ever in 2019 it won’t be too much.

Tom Brady (90 OVR)

One of the greatest NFL players of all time, Brady is like Brees in that he is coming to the end of an illustrious career.

NEW UNIFORM: How can we get used to Brady in a Buccs jersey?

The 6x Super Bowl winner has moved and will suit up for the Tampa Bay Buccs this coming season. He definitely isn’t the same Tom Brady from years gone by, but is he still one of the best QBs in the league? You bet.

Aaron Rodgers (89 OVR)

Another Super Bowl MVP in the list, Rodgers has not one but two league MVPs to his name.

In 2019, Rodgers led the league with the lowest interception percentage. For his 26 TDs, he was only picked off 4 times. This is particularly impressive for a high passing offense like the Packers. Rodgers is capable of a much higher rating than this, so expect to see him bumped up with updates if he performs as expected and without injury.

Desean Watson (88 OVR)

The first player on the list who hasn’t achieved great things yet, Watson is surely the next in line.

In his three years in the league, Watson has played well behind a terrible offensive line and almost singlehandedly dragged his team to the playoffs. With 26 passing TDs and 7 rushing TDs last season, Watson has aspirations of being a champion and we expect to see him boosted for Madden 21.

Matt Ryan (87 OVR)

A former league MVP and offensive player of the year, Matt Ryan seems constantly underrated by fans.

UNDERRATED: Matt Ryan has never gotten the ‘elite’ tag despite MVP play

In 2019, he led the league in completions despite also being the most sacked QB. He is a consistently strong performer, without ever reaching those ‘elite; heights outside of the 2016 season.

Carson Wentz (85 OVR)

Despite not playing in the game, Wentz does have a Super Bowl title. Since being drafted four seasons ago, he has performed well without setting the league alight in the ways Jackson and Mahomes have.

That said, in 2019 he is coming off his best season yet. Playing the full season, he managed to get over 4,000 yards passing and 27 TDs. In the last Madden 20 update, he finished 83 rated, and it’s not hard to see a small bump for him.

Dak Prescott (83 OVR)

Another young player on the way up, Prescott hasn’t really achieved anything apart from a rookie of the year award. But he does show plenty of promise.

This offseason he has been asking the Cowboys to make him one of the top paid players in the NFL for his next contract and his 2019 was a decent audition for this. With just under 5,000 yards passing and 30 TDs, he was trying to carry the team. But missing the playoffs, they came up just short in a weak division.

