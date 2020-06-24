They made the Super Bowl last season, but what will the 2020 49ers rate like on Madden 21?

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA has been tightlipped about the new game, but the trailer gave us a look at some new gameplay features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (85 OVR)

The 49ers started Madden 20 way down the list at 83 OVR with a balanced 82 Defense and 80 Offense. It’s fair to say after a Super Bowl appearance these ratings were probably undercooked. However, they have lost a lot of talent this offseason;

Offense – 83 OVR

Defense – 87 OVR

READ MORE: Madden 21 Pre-order information

George Kittle (TE, 96 OVR)

The top-rated tight end is a close battle between George Kittle & Travis Kelce. We put Kittle #1 because of his superior run blocking and he’s also the best player on this team.

SHOWMAN: Kittle is very enjoyable to watch and play with

Kittle is a beast with the ball in his hands and a match-up nightmare for defenses. He should be very highly rated.

Richard Sherman (CB, 91 OVR)

At the other end of his career, 32-year-old Sherman already has a Super Bowl to his name and comes off another appearance in the big game.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ball Carrier Stick Skills Gameplay feature

A lockdown corner, Sherman has had a knack for interceptions throughout his career. He had 3 in 2019, but also 11 pass deflections and 48 tackles. His stats will decline slightly but he is still up there with the best.

Nick Bosa (RE, 90 OVR)

Nick Bosa is far behind his brother in terms of talent. And at 22, he already has a Super Bowl appearance to his name.

PASS RUSHING BROTHERS: Will it be Nick or Joey that dominates the league in 2020?

In his rookie season, N. Bosa brought the heat with 9 sacks and 32 tackles. Additionally, he had 4 sacks in the 49ers run to the Super Bowl. He has shown he has the family attributes and they will be hard to separate coming ranking time.

Fred Warner (MLB, 88 OVR)

The 23-year-old has been working hard for the 49ers for the last couple of seasons and his stock is massively on the rise.

READ MORE: Madden 21 gameplay: EA need to address run/pass balance

An impressive all-rounder, Warner has posted respectable tackling, sacks and interception stats. His development helped the 49ers to have such a good 2019 season.

Javon Kinlaw (DT, 74 OVR)

The huge DT was taken with the 14th pick in this year’s draft and at 6ft 5 and 324lbs he is ready to make an impact.

Expect to see good strength stats, with positional speed and good past rush.

READ MORE: Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, ratings, trailer & more