America’s Team has an exciting & dynamic offense. But who will the best players in Madden 21 be?

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA held a developer stream with great insight into new gameplay, also the trailer gave us a look at some new features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (86 OVR)

The Cowboys were the 2nd best team at the start of Madden 20 with 88 overall. Both the offense and defense had a rating of 86 which shows a great balance. They lost some talent on defense this offseason but not enough to drastically change their ratings;

Offense – 86 OVR

Defense – 84 OVR

READ MORE: Madden 21 Pre-order information

Zack Martin (RG, 96 OVR)

The Dallas Cowboys have the best OL in the NFL and it starts with this guy.

Taken 16th overall in 2014, Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL. Hes been to the Pro Bowl every season since he was drafted and helps to make the Cowboys offence as deadly as it is.

Ezekiel Elliott (HB, 92 OVR)

A lot was expected from Elliott when he was taken 4th overall in 2016.

WE EATIN’: Zeke’s celebration will be part of the new celebration feature in Madden 21

And he didn’t disappoint, even leading the league in rushing yards his 1st and 3rd seasons.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ball Carrier Stick Skills Gameplay feature

Behind the amazing OL, Elliott is a huge danger with his size and speed and he averages 10 rushing TD’s a season. Oh, and hes only 24 years old.

Amari Cooper (WR, 90 OVR)

Another 4th overall pick, but from 2015, Cooper is a big receiver at 6ft 1 and 225lbs.

LETS GET PHYSICAL: Cooper is a great WR to watch

Cooper hit the ground running at Dallas and had a career-best season last year. Nearly 1,200 receiving yards and 8 TDs were what the Cowboys needed from their #1 WR.

Tyron Smith (LT, 90 OVR)

The Cowboys OL riches don’t stop with Martin. ANOTHER top ten 1st round pick, Smith is a 7x Pro Bowler and widely considered one of the best LTs in the league.

READ MORE: Madden 21 gameplay: EA need to address run/pass balance

Dominant in size, but also skilled with his hands and balance. Smith protects Dak Prescott’s blindside and has been the franchise LT that every team wishes they had.

DeMarcus Lawrence (DE, 87 OVR)

The first non-first round pick on this list, Lawrence is a pass rusher that can get off the edge at speed.

He only had 5 sacks in 2019, but coming off back to back double-digit seasons we would expect the ratings to stay up there for him.

CeeDee Lamb (WR, 73 OVR)

Taken out of Oklahoma with the 17th overall pick in this year’s draft, Lamb will look to make a name for himself in this high powered offense.

With plenty of attention for Cooper, there is scope for Lamb to beat single coverage and make an immediate impact.

READ MORE: Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, ratings, trailer & more