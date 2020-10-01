header decal
01 Oct 2020

Madden 21: October Title Update - Abilities tweaking, Bench Press Meta,

EA is rolling out more fixes, this time gameplay and Utlimate Team are in the crosshairs along with Abilities.

01 Oct 2020

Madden 21: Top 5 Offensive Playbooks - Run or Pass through opponents

Choose the right playbook to ignite your offense and start scoring on every drive.

Madden 21: Latest News, MUT TOTW 3, Series 2, Player Rating Adjustments, September Title Update, Kaepernick, Guides, Review, Franchise Mode, The Yard, Face of the Franchise, Next-Gen & more

The NFL king returns for another year - Can EA keep their momentum going onto next-gen?

01 Oct 2020

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 Series 2 - TOTW 3, Series Redux, Team Affinity, Trophies, The 50 & more

MUT 21's newest series is live! This brings tons of new cards for players to add to their squads.

01 Oct 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21: Week 3 Roster Update Predictions - Josh Allen, Justin Jefferson, Rex Burkhead, & more

It was another wild Sunday in the NFL - these players could be in line for a ratings change in the update.

30 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 3 - LTD, Offensive Hero, Defensive Hero & more

Madden's Team of the Week promo levels up current talent as well as historical heroes from past seasons.

30 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: TOTW 3, Series 2, The 50, Current LTDs, Ultimate Kickoff, Weekend League, September Title Update, Superstar MVPs Part II, MUT Master, Captains & more

MUT 21 is in full swing! Here are all the latest details, including guides, news, programs, and game modes.

28 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Madden 21: September Title Update now LIVE - Latest News, Receiver Hotfix, New Abilities, Gameplay, Bug Fixes, MUT Performance Updates & More

The latest patch brings a bunch of stability fixes, including a correction to the kick meter glitch!

27 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* Michael Vick Available Now in Madden 21 Ultimate Team

The legendary scrambling QB is back in MUT 21! Here are his stats, and how to bring him into your squad.

26 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 The 50 - Reggie Bush, Players, Packs, Challenges, Tiers & more

The newest MUT 21 program is a massive one, unleashing some powerful 91 OVR players into the mix!

25 Sep 2020

Madden 21

*BREAKING* Madden 21 Ratings Adjustments After Week 2

This week's rating adjustments includes over 700 players! These are the most important changes.

24 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21: EA Requests Title Update Feedback Through Madden Voice

Have some thoughts on Madden's newest update? EA has a community hub for exactly that.

24 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Madden 21 The Yard: September Title Update, Beginner's Guide, gameplay, locations, avatar, gear, Cred, Rep & more

A new game mode is coming to EA's NFL game - with a focus on arcade football it is a surprise to many.

24 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* Madden 21 Ultimate Team: LTDs - Dalvin Cook, Kawann Short, Mark Andrews & more

If you're in need of some superstars to carry your MUT 21 squad, you're in luck with these massive new LTDs.

24 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Franchise Mode: 7 hidden gems to trade for - Low OVR, high speed, Penny, Isabella & more

There are a lot of players that can contribute hiding behind bad OVRs. These are the best ones.

24 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Ultimate Team: MUT 21 TOTW 2 - Mark Andrews, Marvin Harrison, Dak Prescott, Christian McCaffrey & more

MUT 21's TOTW factors in how well players perform in the 2020 NFL season. Here are the picks this week.

24 Sep 2020

Madden 21

Madden 21 Slide: How to QB Slide - Controls, Bug fixes in September Title Update & more

To get mobile with your QB in Madden 21, you'll need to know how to slide to protect yourself.

23 Sep 2020

