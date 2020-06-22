They won the Super Bowl, so will they be the best team in Madden 21?

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA has been tightlipped about the new game, but the trailer gave us a look at some new gameplay features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (91 OVR)

The Chiefs started Madden 20 way down the list at 84 OVR with 78 Defense and 88 Offense. Both sides of the ball will have taken those ratings personally and given they went all the way and won the Lombardi Trophy. A huge boost to all the players and team ratings is expected;

Offense – 93 OVR

Defense – 87 OVR

Patrick Mahomes (QB, 99 OVR)

At 24 years old, Mahomes is one of the biggest superstars in the NFL and will be for some time.

NFL SUPERSTAR: Currently the best player in the NFL

The Superbowl MVP started last year’s Madden with a rating of 97, so it’s fully expected to see him join the 99-club.

Tyreek Hill (WR, 96 OVR)

Despite coming off a Super Bowl win, Hill didn’t have the best of seasons in 2019.

His speed and agility are absolutely deadly, and he showed that with huge plays in the Super Bowl. His 2019 season saw him gain just 58 receptions for 860 yards but he’s likely to rate up there again due to his measurables and performance in the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce (TE, 96 OVR)

Kelce is a monster receiver. He’ll bring elite route running and catching skills to Franchise Mode.

SOFT HANDS: Kelce is one of the best pass catching TEs in the NFL

His blocking won’t be as good as rivals like George Kittle, but his receiving and after-the-catch talent should mean their OVRs are very close, if not exactly the same.

Mitchell Schwartz (RT, 94 OVR)

Schwartz has been a dominant RT in the NFL since being drafted in the 2nd round of 2012.

He had another solid 2019 and will also get a huge bump from being crucial to the Chiefs Super Bowl win.

Chris Jones (DT, 91 OVR)

Despite not completing a full season in his 4 years in the league, Jones has already made a huge impact.

A breakout 2018 season saw him get 15.5 sacks from just 11 starts. He had 9 sacks in 2019, but he was also a huge cog in the machine that won the Super Bowl.

Tyrann Mathieu (SS, 92 OVR)

Mathieu has moved around in recent seasons but has always been a solid player. In 2019, he cemented his place as one of the best SSs.

He is ending the season as a Super Bowl champion. And his leadership was crucial for the Chiefs’ defense. He also contributed with his stats. Over 70 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 12 pass deflections helped the Chiefs go all the way.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire (HB, 75 OVR)

The Chiefs were delighted to get this playmaker with the last picked in the 1st round of the draft.

LOOKING GOOD: The rookie suits the Chiefs uniform

The rookie is very quick and agile, and he will fit well into an offense designed to get the ball in players hands who can get yards after the catch and make big plays.

