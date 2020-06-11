Madden 21 Pre-Order: Price, cost, PS4, Xbox One, PC, next-gen, release date, news, rumors, EA Play & more

EA’s next NFL game is approaching fast, make sure you get your copy with a pre-order!

We are drawing nearer and nearer to the supposed release date of Madden 21.

The best way to secure your copy of Madden 21 on launch is to pre-order!

Pre-order Madden 21

The game is yet to be properly launched after delays to the reveal trailer earlier this month.

READ MORE: Madden 21 – PS4 vs PS5 – should you wait to buy on next-gen?

We are expecting Madden 21 to be center stage of EA Play. It will be EA Sports’ chance to show off their new title with all the gaming world watching.

MVP Edition

The delayed trailer was an unlisted YouTube video, but the description gave away a few things.

The first was the still-unconfirmed release date of 28 August. Another was the existence of an MVP Edition.

COMING SOON: EA accidentally revealed the release date

Madden 21 cost

You can expect to pay £55/$60 for the standard edition of Madden 21. Maybe even $65.

The MVP Edition is likely to cost around the £65/$70 mark with some extras, usually connected to Ultimate Team, as well as three days early access.

COVER STAR: Lamar Jackson won MVP honors and now has the Madden cover

Last year there was an “Ultimate Superstar” Edition that was even more expensive. It’s unknown if EA will do an “Ultimate MVP” Edition this year. If they do it would be in the £90/$100 range.

Madden 21 consoles

EA’s latest NFL sim will launch on Xbox One, PS4, and PC.

Thanks to the Inside Xbox stream we know that Madden 21 has been optimized for the Xbox Series X and will have Smart Delivery, meaning anyone who buys a copy on Xbox One can upgrade to the Series X for free.

We assume Sony will have something similar for the PS5, though they are being tight-lipped at the moment.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ratings: Best players prediction – Mahomes, Donald & more