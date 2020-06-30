With league MVP leading the #RavensFlock how will the cover star of #Madden21 rate?

Madden 21 has been confirmed with a release date of 25 August. And that means Madden 21 ratings are going to be out soon.

Now with the release date official and confirmed new features, it looks like EA is looking to make strides with the latest release of its iconic NFL franchise.

EA Play is in the rearview mirror and has left Madden 21 fans wanting more.

EA held a developer stream with great insight into new gameplay, also the trailer gave us a look at some new features and confirmed a lot of details.

Team Rating (84 OVR)

The Ravens were a middle of the pack team at the start of Madden 20 but their performance through the season blew that out the water. They had defense rated 84 and offense rated 75. But the fact Jackson won the MVP shows how wrong that turned out to be. We expect a bit more balanced with;

Offense – 83 OVR

Defense – 83 OVR

READ MORE: Madden 21 Pre-order information

Lamar Jackson (QB, 97 OVR)

The league MVP and one of the most exciting players the NFL has seen. Jackson is the cover star, and will definitely get a huge bump in the same way Mahomes did last year.

THIS IS HIS GAME: We are just playing it

Proving everyone wrong, Jackson had an amazing 2019 season and broke the record for most rushing yards by a QB with 1,206. But he also did this whilst also excelling throwing the ball and not turning it over.

Ronnie Stanley (LT, 92 OVR)

A 6th overall pick in 2016, Stanley is the franchise LT that every QB wants. If you have an asset like Jackson, he needs protection and there aren’t much better than Stanley.

READ MORE: Madden 21 Ball Carrier Stick Skills Gameplay feature

He went to his first Pro Bowl this season and is considered by most to be the best pass-blocking LT in the league.

Marlon Humphrey (CB, 88 OVR)

With the 1st rounder the following year, the Ravens took Marlon Humphrey and he has turned into a stud.

BREAKOUT: The versatile player had a great 2019 campaign

He is consistent across all the key metrics, continually picking up interceptions, tackles and pass deflections season after season. He too went to the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2019.

Justin Tucker (K, 87 OVR)

He’s been the Ravens Mr. Reliable since they signed him undrafted in 2012.

KICKER?: The team of the year player is that good

Tucker has won a Super Bowl with the Ravens and currently holds the NFL record for the most accurate kicker with over 100 attempts at 90.8%. His long is 61 yards and he has ice in his veins.

Mark Andrews (TE, 87 OVR)

A physical pass catching TE, Andrews is a menace at 6ft 5 and 256lbs.

READ MORE: Madden 21 gameplay: EA need to address run/pass balance

But he is quick for it too, and that showed in his breakout season in 2019. He built on a solid rookie year but exploding his TD numbers with 10 scores. Expect him to break the 1,000-yard mark in 2020.

Patrick Queen (LB, 71 OVR)

Taken from the National Champions, LSU, with the 28th overall pick in this year’s draft, Queen will look to be a big part of the nasty Ravens defense.

He was defensive MVP in the National Championship just gone and has great size and speed for the position. At only 20 years old, he has a big career ahead of him.

READ MORE: Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, ratings, trailer & more