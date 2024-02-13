TOTY is almost here!

The Madden franchise's most popular and anticipated program is just around the corner, as Madden 24 TOTY is coming to MUT!

This program is unique, as it lets users vote to determine what players are selected for it. Users vote on what players they want to see in this program based on their real-life performance, that's why it's called Team Of The Year.

The cards of the TOTY program will have astonishing attributes and perks and will be the best cards in the game as soon as they arrive at MUT.

So let's find out when the program goes live and which players will potentially be on it.

We still don't know exactly when the TOTY program will arrive at Maden 24. Looking at years past, we can expect the program to launch in early March.

However, we do know that the TOTY nominees will be revealed on 16 February on a Good Morning Madden stream. It's also worth noting that, the voting for the program starts on that same day.

But which players can we expect to be among the TOTY nominees? Let's find out right now.

Madden 24 TOTY predictions

As mentioned above, this program rewards the best-performing players of the past NFL season. So we can expect to see players who had a spectacular 2023 NFL season in the nominees.

Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson already got a Super Bowl and MVP card respectively, so don't expect to see them among the nominees for TOTY.

Instead, Josh Allen should be the favourite QB to receive a TOTY card. The Buffalo Bills superstar player had a great season, with 29 touchdowns, 4,306 passing yards and an impressive QBR of 69.6, the third-best in the NFL.

Tyreek Hill is also among the favourites to make TOTY, with a league-best 13 touchdowns and an impressive 1,799 receiving yards, it's only natural for the "Cheetah" to be among the nominees.

CeeDee Lamb follows suit, as the Dallas Cowboys superstar WR had 12 touchdowns, 1,749 receiving yards and 135 receptions, the most in the league.

AJ Brown didn't have the best year of his career, but he still put up good numbers, so there is a chance we will at least see him in the TOTY nominees list.

When it comes to defense, Geno Stone and DaRon Bland are the two names that pop right up. Both players had a great season, with seven and nine interceptions respectively. Furthermore, DaRon Bland had five interception touchdowns, the most of all time in a single season.

Still on defense, TJ Watt and Micah Parsons are also strong candidates to make TOTY. TJ Watt led the league in sacks with 19, while Micah Parsons had 14 sacks and played a big role in the Cowboy's success, at least in the regular season.

Jessie Bates, Myles Garrett, and Maxx Crosby are other names that could very well make the TOTY program. Bates finished third in interceptions, while Garrett and Crosby had 14 sacks each.

