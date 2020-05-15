EA Play 2020 – Date, FIFA 21, Madden 21, NHL 21, NBA Live 21, Next Gen, PS5, Xbox Series X, Sims 5, Star Wars Battlefront 3, Fallen Order sequel, Apex, Battlefield 6 & more

With a load of titles expected to be announced during the livestream, here’s what’s on the way.

The Coronavirus outbreak has put a holt to live sports, which has helped esports and gaming step up into the limelight.

That said, it has also held back many gaming developments.

E3 was cancelled, and many games currently in production have seen delays.

Fortunately, EA has pressed forward with their annual showing of EA Play, showcasing their upcoming titles.

Here’s everything you need to know.

EA Play will take place on Thursday, 11 June.

It commences at 7pm ET / 12am BST.

This will be in the early hours of the morning on Friday, 12 June for viewers in Europe.

You will be able to watch EA Play on the official website, and through EA’s social channels.

What is EA Play?

EA Play is a chance for you to see all your favourite EA titles in one place, and a chance for the company to show their latest releases!

Last year we saw the likes of Apex Legends: Season 2, The Sims 4: Realm of Magic Pack and Battlefield V: Chapter 5 alongside the brand new EA Sports titles and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

With Coronavirus still playing havoc with the sporting calendar, EA has moved the event solely online and will no longer open up E3.

Here are the games you can expect to see:

FIFA 21

With recent confirmation of FIFA 21‘s release in an EA report, it’d be a surprise if we didn’t get a look at the flagship EA Sports title at EA Play.

We saw Volta Football last year at EA Play alongside some new gameplay improvements, but it’s anyone’s guess as to what is to arrive this time, especially with Next Gen consoles around the corner.

Madden 21

Madden 21 has had a much more public announcement, with 20 cover star Patrick Mahomes revealing the new title during Inside Xbox at the start of May.

It’s a shoo-in for EA Play, and with the tag-line “Next Level” expect their reveal to be very Next Gen focused. A release date could also be revealed.

NHL 21

NHL 21 was also revealed in the EA report, however it looks set to come after FIFA & Madden 21.

Last year it arrived in between the two games on September 12 2019, but it looks as if it is being pushed back towards the start of the NHL season in October. Perhaps EA Play can shed some light upon its release.

NBA Live 21

This is where things get exciting. EA pulled NBA Live 20 after falling behind in the battle with NBA 2K, but it is believed that the franchise will be back for 21 to restart its fight.

EA Play would be the perfect stage for the announcement of NBA Live 21, but it could make sense to perhaps wait one more year and release NBA Live 22 on Next Gen consoles.

Apex Legends

With Season 5 of Apex Legends only just being released, it does make you wonder what EA could announce at EA Play.

Season 6 won’t be released until around August, which could come a bit seen for any announcements. A new Legend is perhaps a lot more likely after the addition of Watsson last year.

Star Wars Battlefront III

Star Wars fans would have been thrilled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order last year, but it sadly looks like their will not be a Star Wars title this time around.

Battlefront 3 had been rumoured, but it looks as if we won’t see a third edition from EA for some time.

Battlefield VI

This is a game currently in the works, but this year’s EA Play could come too soon for Battlefield VI.

The title is reportedly going to be released between April 2021 and March 2022, so expect it to be a major player at EA Play 2021.

Sims 5

With Sims 4 released back in 2014, you would expect a sequel to be on the way, but again, expect the next Sims title to be showcased in 12 months’ time.

It is expected to arrive in early 2021, so maybe we may just get a remote tease at EA Play this year.

Next Gen info

We are already aware of Madden 21, but the community will want to hear what games will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

IN THE DARK – We still know very little about Sony’s PS5

It appears as if the sports titles will be released on both platforms, and will be free thanks to Smart Delivery on Xbox One Series X.

What Next Gen means for the likes of Apex Legends and whether cross-platform play will be achieved are some of the questions we want answered!

