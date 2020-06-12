[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
Madden Madden 21

Madden 21 Release Date: New gameplay trailer announced, Ultimate Team, Franchise Mode, EA Play & more

EA seem to have given away a few key details about their next NFL sim – including when it will arrive.

Toby Durant by Toby Durant Jun 12, 2020

 

Madden 21 Release Date 1

We were supposed to get news about Madden 21 on 1 June.

Due to the ongoing crisis in America the event was delayed, but it looks like EA has inadvertently given out the release date for the new game.

Contents hide
1 Madden 21 Release Date leaked
2 MVP Edition & early access
3 New features
4 New trailer date announced

GET THREE MONTHS OF KINDLE UNLIMITED HERE!

Madden 21 Release Date leaked

As companies usually do, EA posted an unlisted YouTube video to their channel to prepare for the announcement event on Monday.

Along with that video was a rather telling description.

madden 21 release date leak

This video description suggests that the Madden 21 release date will be 28 August.

That’s a little later than expected but given the COVID-19 lockdown it isn’t a surprise.

MVP Edition & early access

We also get a hint at the MVP Edition and early access.

Lamar Jackson celebrating in Madden
COVER STAR: MVP Lamar Jackson is on the front of Madden 21

This video says that early access with the MVP Edition starts on 25 August.

New features

We also get a hint at a host of new features for the game.

Higher levels of control are promised this year to “inspire creativity on both sides of the ball”.

New Skill Stick ball-carrier moves, pass rush moves, and open-field tackling is all promised with the new title.

That should mean a more balanced game that Madden 20, hopefully.

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

GET 3 MONTHS OF PRIME MUSIC FREE!!

New trailer date announced

EA has re-scheduled the trailer for 16 June.

It should include gameplay and confirmation of the release date.

READ MORE: Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, & more

Toby Durant

Written by Toby Durant

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

BestLaptopsV1
BUY CHEAP NINTENDO SWITCH HEADSET
THE BEST PS4 ACCESSORIES!
  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon