Madden 21 Release Date: New gameplay trailer announced, Ultimate Team, Franchise Mode, EA Play & more

EA seem to have given away a few key details about their next NFL sim – including when it will arrive.

We were supposed to get news about Madden 21 on 1 June.

Due to the ongoing crisis in America the event was delayed, but it looks like EA has inadvertently given out the release date for the new game.

As companies usually do, EA posted an unlisted YouTube video to their channel to prepare for the announcement event on Monday.

Along with that video was a rather telling description.

This video description suggests that the Madden 21 release date will be 28 August.

That’s a little later than expected but given the COVID-19 lockdown it isn’t a surprise.

MVP Edition & early access

We also get a hint at the MVP Edition and early access.

COVER STAR: MVP Lamar Jackson is on the front of Madden 21

This video says that early access with the MVP Edition starts on 25 August.

New features

We also get a hint at a host of new features for the game.

Higher levels of control are promised this year to “inspire creativity on both sides of the ball”.

New Skill Stick ball-carrier moves, pass rush moves, and open-field tackling is all promised with the new title.

That should mean a more balanced game that Madden 20, hopefully.

EA has re-scheduled the trailer for 16 June.

It should include gameplay and confirmation of the release date.

