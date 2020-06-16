A Madden 21 trailer has leaked, and there seems to be even more focus on the running game.

The Madden 21 trailer is due out in a matter of hours and everyone is waiting to see what the key gameplay changes will be.

Whilst waiting, a leaked trailer has indicated what we can expect and if it’s legitimate it will indicate EA Sports commitment to building a strong running meta in Madden.

Madden 21 – All-out control

The headline gameplay element on the trailer is the ‘all-out control – ball carrier stick skill’. With Lamar Jackson the cover star, it’s not surprising to see a development of the ball carrier systems. The superstar QB has been as deadly with his feet as with his arm.

SUPERSTAR: Lamar Jackson will utilize all the new abilities

This might be unpopular with some Madden fans who already feel the run/pass balance is out of sync. Many fans complained that running was overpowered and this was supported by the winner of the Madden Bowl Championship.

Pro gamer, Joker, managed to win the title with a punter starting at QB and never throwing a single pass in any game.

The leak also mentions ‘clutch stops – realistic open-field tackling’, which will be needed to ensure that there is sufficient ability on defense to stop the high powered offensive players.

Either way, having players with high ball carrier, juke, agility and spin move stats looks like the way forward for Madden 21.

Official Trailer

Originally scheduled for 1 June but delayed for obvious reasons, EA has decided to give the Madden 21 trailer its own reveal rather than just putting it into EA Play.

Broadcast on YouTube, the trailer will go live at 10am ET / 3pm BST on today.

The key thing we want to see is some gameplay. Be it new mechanics, tweaks to franchise mode, or just some in-game physics, we need to see something from EA.

KEEP AN EYE OUT: Everyone will want to see the 1st overall pick in his Bengals uniform

Madden 21 will be their last unchallenged football game as 2K are re-entering the market in 2021, so it’s vital they build hype and address some of the community desires.

It looks like EA has inadvertently leaked their release date for Madden 21.

The official YouTube video description gave fans the date of 28 August to circle in their calendar.