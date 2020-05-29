Madden 21 EA Play: Gameplay reveal, first look, ratings, trailer, franchise mode, ultimate team & more

Gamers are waiting for news on EA’s next NFL title. Will EA Play have the big reveal we all want?

While most big events in gaming have been cancelled with coronavirus, EA Play is still in full swing scheduled for 11 June.

The digital event will be a huge outlet for news about EA’s many releases to come this year.

One of the most important is Madden 21, and we have high hopes for what we can learn about the game up to and including the EA Play event.

What is EA Play?

EA Play usually takes place around E3 in the summer, and is EA’s chance to show off their upcoming titles for gamers around the world.

Last year we saw the likes of Apex Legends, The Sims 4, and Battlefield alongside the numerous EA Sports games, but what will they show this year?

Madden 21 EA Play reveal?

News about Madden 21 has been pretty thin on the ground.

Lamar Jackson leaked that he is on the cover, and we got a two-second “gameplay reveal” in the recent Inside Xbox stream, but outside of that there’s little information about Madden 21 out there.

We’d hope to get a release date before EA Play, with a true gameplay trailer being the main feature during EA Play 2020.

First look at Madden 21

First look at Madden 21

According to EA Madden’s Twitter, we will be receiving our first look at Madden 21 on 1 June.

This most likely means a trailer. And we can only hope there’s plenty of next gen gameplay in it.

If we don’t get a trailer for the 1 June reveal, we’ll have to hold out hope for one at EA Play.

How to watch EA Play

EA Play will start at 4pm PT on Thursday 11 June.

BIG NEWS: Will be the name of the game at EA Play this year

You can watch on EA.com and almost certainly on their official social media channels too.

