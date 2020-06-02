The trailer has been delayed, but the description on YouTube gave us a clue to the gameplay features.

Earlier this week we saw the official release of the Madden 21 gameplay trailer delayed.

EA’s Official Reveal Trailer for Madden 21 was originally scheduled to premiere Monday 1, June.

The announcement was made via EA Madden NFL Twitter account. But they did give us a small hint at what the video was going to contain.

Madden 21 Gameplay reveal

In the official Madden youtube channel, the trailer had a spot ready to premier the trailer well in advance of the release date.

Those eagle-eyed fans will have noticed information in the description pertaining to the new gameplay elements that were going to be announced.

PAY ATTENTION TO THE SMALL PRINT: Clues are everywhere

Advanced levels of control – This could be a generic statement to get fans excited, but in the past, EA Sports have tried to add more control in. The passing cone of Madden 06 went down in flames. But if it’s something more like the stick control then it could be a good addition.

Creativity on both sides of the ball – Another interesting choice of words that could indicate new types of hot routes and abilities to edit plays at the line of scrimmage. Madden has added dynamic playbooks, as well as following NFL trends by including famous plays like the Wasp and the Philly Special.

Skill Stick ball-carrier system – For this to be pulled out for special attention means it must be a change or edit to the existing skill sticks. These allow you to truck the opponent or juke in multiple directions. Rushing was overpowered in Madden 20, so this could be a good way of ensuring it requires more skill to pound the rock.

Fresh pass rush moves – Pass rushing was also overpowered in Madden 20. Franchise fans would regularly report their star players recording 30+ sacks every season when the NFL record is only 22.5. Making it more skill-related will be welcomed, a lot of players just let their defensive linemen do their thing whilst controlling other players.

Tackle improvements – This was a common point for Madden 20 detractors, so its good this is receiving focus. Often chasing defenders wouldn’t be able to catch attackers who clearly had slower stats. There’s nothing worse than a bad tackle mechanic costing you a TD, so this is positive progress.

User-controlled celebrations – Whilst the NFL clamped down on celebrations, EA Sports increased user control for Madden 20. Using direction buttons you could select one of five options to mock your opponent. Additional depth on this is always going to be welcomed, in every game mode.

Another element of the description that was interesting news, was the release date.

This video description suggests that the Madden 21 release date will be 28 August.

That’s a little later than expected but given the COVID-19 lockdown it isn’t a surprise.

This video says that early access with the MVP Edition starts on 25 August.

