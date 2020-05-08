Madden 21 Trailer: Gameplay reveal, first look, franchise mode, ultimate team, mut, release date, updates, news, leaks, rumors & more

When can fans expect to see true Madden 21 gameplay and hear news about the title?

Madden 21 is coming, we know that much at least.

EA’s financial reports confirmed that we can expect Madden 21 in Q2 of this financial year, so anywhere between August and October really.

But when will we get a taste of what is to come in the form of an actual trailer?

Inside Xbox reveal

I’m sure EA would argue they have already given us a trailer. But it’s safe to call what we saw at Inside Xbox underwhelming.

It’s nice to see how far Madden has come over the years, but we got more talk clips of Madden 13 gameplay than Madden 21.

So when will we actually get a real gameplay reveal?

EA Play

While no physical event will take place this year, EA are still going to put on EA Play digitally this year.

The event will be on 11 June and is sure to feature the flagship game in all its glory.

Madden 21 gameplay

STAR POWER: Let’s see the elite players in action

The key thing we want to see is some actual gameplay. Be it new mechanics, tweaks to franchise mode, or just some in-game physics, we need to see something from EA.

Madden 21 will be their last unchallenged football game as 2K are re-entering the market in 2021, so it’s vital they build hype and address some of the community desires.

