Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine: Leaks, release date, character banners, map, and more

As Genshin Impact players dive into the new limited-time region of 3.8, Veruliyam Mirage, a fresh wave of anticipation surges towards the upcoming major region of Fontaine. HoYoverse has recently dropped a bombshell Fontaine teaser titled "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast”, which brought to life some of the 18 new Fontaine characters, heightening players’ hype for the next major region update.

Fontaine will showcase a unique steampunk aesthetic, drawing inspiration from England's Industrial Revolution and the Belle époque era in France. In anticipation of the upcoming region, a nation known for its art, culture, technology, and bureaucracy, this article aims to provide you with a comprehensive overview of Version 4.0, including details on its release date, characters, maps, leaks, and more!

Genshin Impact 4.0 release date

Even though HoYoverse has yet to reveal the official release date for Version 4.0, players can make an educated guess based on the current patch schedule. Genshin Impact is updated every six weeks, with each phase of the update lasting roughly three weeks. The respective version Special Programme Livestreams happen two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine 4.0 Opera Epiclese concept art

Version 3.7 was released on 24 May, and Version 3.8 arrived right on time on 5 July (4am BST)/4 July (11pm EDT). HoYoverse is expected to skip Version 3.9, so if there are no unprecedented delays, Version 4.0 should be released around 16 August, with its Livestream to take place on either 2 or 3 August!

Character banners

Despite having a large cast of 5-star characters, leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character introduced in the Version 4.0 character banners. Apart from that, we currently lack information about exactly which Fontaine character will be obtainable during the initial phase of the Fontaine storyline.

Credit: randialos on Twitter 4.0 Phase One character banners: Lyney and Yelan

According to credible leaks from Randialos and Vississ on Twitter, the 4.0 Phase One character banner will be occupied by Lyney and Yelan, followed by Zhongli and Childe in Phase Two. Their respective 4-star characters remain unknown. Lyney will most likely be accompanied by his younger sister Lynette and younger brother Freminet.

Credit: randialos on Twitter 4.0 Phase Two character banners: Zhongli and Tartaglia (Childe)

Here is a list of all the Fontaine characters that have been leaked:

Furina, Hydro Archon Focalors

Neuvillette, Chief of Justice

Clorinde, Captain R

Lyney & Lynette

Freminet

Wriothesley

Navia

"Goth Girl"

"Mummy Girl"

Chiroi

Sertice

Nicole

"Lion Dance Boy"

Sigewinne

Dahlia

Charlotte

Arlecchino

Discover everything we know about the upcoming Fontaine characters here: All 18 Genshin Impact Fontaine Characters Leaked, and their voice actors in our guide here.

Fontaine map

According to leaks shared by videre, the first region of Fontaine available for exploration will be located just north of the desert coastal areas of Sumeru. Based on the available information, it seems that this initial area will have slightly less surface area compared to Sumeru in 3.0. However, it's worth noting that Fontaine, much like Sumeru, will feature lots of multi-layered terrain.

Credit: videreleaks on Twitter 4.0 Fontaine map leak

It has also been leaked that Fontaine will have a twin-city structure, inspired by the two popular European capitals - London and Paris.

Credible leaker HutaoLover77 tweeted:

Fontaine has a twin-city structure

London and Paris

An era where steampunk and technology coexist

There will be conflict between these two cities

It appears that the design of the two cities will draw inspiration from two themes: steampunk and technology. Genshin fans have expressed their excitement regarding the Traveller's involvement in the dynamics between these cities and speculate whether their primary objective will involve resolving the conflict.

At the end of the 3.8 Livestream, HoYoverse surprised players with a Fontaine teaser, offering a sneak peek into the Hydro nation's cityscape. The teaser showcased a majestic winding waterway and pristine white streets adorned with extravagant buildings, leading up to a magnificent Opera House. However, beneath the surface of Fontaine's seemingly "pure" exterior, we catch a fleeting glance at its dark and gritty underworld.

Diving mechanic

Ever since the 3.7 Livestream offered a tantalising teaser of Fontaine’s underwater realm and the potential for underwater exploration, Genshin fans have been eagerly awaiting further information about the exciting diving mechanic. The 3.8 Livestream finally delivered, offering more details and insights into this game-changing feature.

Loading...

In the teaser, the Traveller dives into the depths of the waters of Fontaine, swimming freely, and seemingly without any oxygen restriction. Players will be able to use Aiming Mode to interact with underwater creatures, engage in combat and collect materials. By harnessing the power of Hydro, we can also see Aether release slices of water to free treasure chests entangled in seaweed. Additionally, there was a mysterious mechanic involving a blue manta ray that triggered some unknown effect when touched.

Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine 4.0 diving mechanic

This new diving mechanic will open up a mesmerising underwater world for players to explore and bring forth a multitude of fresh and exhilarating gameplay mechanics that players can look forward to!

New character species

Aside from the 18 new characters that will debut with Fontaine, it appears that the leaks about the region being home to a diverse array of creatures were indeed accurate!

The upcoming major region of Fontaine will feature a wide cast of new species to the game.

Credit: HoYoverse Fontaine 4.0 new species: Melusine and robots

From the 3.8 Livestream sneak peek, Fontaine seems like a melting pot of various species. Within the pristine streets of the Fontainian city, we catch glimpses of robot-like machines strolling alongside the adorable Melusine, who seems to come from a new race of small humanoid creatures.

Genshin players can look forward to the opportunity to interact and forge friendships with these new races and species, deepening the lore and expanding our understanding of the vast world of Teyvat.

Credit: genshinmains_ on Twitter Fontaine poodles

In particular, the elegantly-dressed poodles of Fontaine have caused quite a stir in the Genshin community, capturing the adoration of many.

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information can be subject to changes and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, this information comes from credible leakers who have maintained an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

We will be updating this article when new information and leaks are released, so stay tuned for all the latest updates on this highly anticipated update of 2023!

For now, enjoy the summertime update of 3.8! If you're having trouble finding Joyeux Vouchers for the free Kaeya skin, we've got you covered. Check out our guide on the locations of all 20 Joyeux Voucher Boxes here!

Interested in learning more about Fontaine? Look no further. Dive into the dense lore of the upcoming nation of Hydro in our Deep dive into Fontaine, and familiarise yourself with all 18 Fontaine characters!