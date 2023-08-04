Genshin Impact Mega Meka Melee Event Minigames Guide

The first main flagship event of Genshin Impact Fontaine 4.0 will be the "Mega Meka Melee", which will give Genshin players an opportunity to quickly acquaint themselves with the culturally vibrant and technologically advanced nation of Fontaine.

While strolling through Quartier Lyonnais in the Court of Fontaine, players will come across the quaint Lechots Clockwork Workshop. To boost the workshop's business, Genshin players will be tasked with helping the workshop owner create Champion Duelist-themed clockwork toys. A total of three mini-game events or “experiments” will be conducted to properly build these toys. Here is a comprehensive guide to help you breeze through the tasks with ease.

Mega Meka Melee event minigames guide

1. Torrential Turbulent Charge

First up, we have "Torrential Turbulent Charge", which involves underwater parkour gameplay. Players will need to pass through speed-boosting Turbulent Rings to charge and glide through the water while dodging various obstacles along the way.

2. Efficacy Testing Simulation Arena

Next, a combat-based minigame called "Efficacy Testing Simulation Arena". Players will engage in combat against opponents in Fontaine’s wilderness, such as Slimes, Hilichurls, and other common enemies. Additionally, players will face off against new opponents, Clockwork Meka, which are exclusive to Fontaine.

3. Dance Dance Resolution

Finally, we have "Dance Dance Resolution", a rhythm minigame that incorporates music gameplay. In this experiment, players control a “Toy Adventurer” as it moves down a track. The goal is to follow the beat of the music and slam the hammer down at the right moment to hit the toys lining both sides of the track.

All Mega Meka Melee rewards

The 4.0 flagship event, as per tradition, will receive its own event currency. This time, the event currency is called "Enigmatic Copper Mainspring", which players can use to exchange for valuable in-game materials, such as:

Primogems

Hero's Wit

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mora

Sanctifying Unction

Free copy of 4-star character Bennet

