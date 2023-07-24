Genshin Impact 4.0 Fontaine Livestream: Schedule, Primogem codes, and other details

The Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Livestream is a little over a week away! Throughout the years, Livestreams have become quintessential in maintaining player engagement and building excitement as the launch date of the next version approaches. This upcoming update will be the first official patch for the nation of Hydro, Fontaine, and it is sure to make waves even beyond the Genshin community, poised to bring the game to new heights.

As the precursor to the launch of the much-anticipated major region, the 4.0 Livestream will not only confirm the release date of Fontaine but also tease key details about forthcoming version updates. This will include previews of new events, sneak peeks into the workings of the land of "Justice”, thrilling new characters, lore expansions in the form of long-awaited Archon Quest chapters, and more. Read on to discover everything we know about the Fontaine 4.0 Livestream!

When is the Version 4.0 Livestream happening?

Based on how HoYoverse developers have scheduled patch updates in the past, Genshin Impact Version 4.0 is set to be released on 16 August 2023. While the official date for the Version 4.0 Livestream has not been revealed yet, it is customary for the respective version Livestreams to take place two weeks prior to the actual release date, usually on Fridays.

The Version 3.8 Livestream was broadcasted on 23 June, Friday at 8am (UTC-4). If HoYoverse continues this trend, we can expect the Version 4.0 Livestream to be streamed on 4 August, Friday at 8am (UTC-4).

Here's what that entails for your timezone:

Time zone 4.0 Livestream time Pacific Time Zone (PT) 5am Central Time (CT) 7am Eastern Standard Time (EST) 8am British Summer Time (BST) 1pm Central European Summertime (CEST) 2pm Indian Standard Time (IST) 5:30pm Central Standard Time (CST) 8pm Korea Standard Time (KST) Japan Standard Time (JST) 9pm Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 11pm

Where can I watch the Version 4.0 Livestream?

As per tradition, the Version 4.0 Special Programme Livestream will be broadcasted live via Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel. Additionally, HoYoverse has begun streaming their Special Programs on their official TikTok account, which provides another platform where you can watch the Livestream.

If you happen to miss the Livestream, don’t fret! You have the option to either catch a rerun of the stream exactly an hour later on Youtube or watch the VOD on both Twitch and YouTube channels.

Version 4.0 Livestream redeem codes

In every Genshin Impact Livestream thus far, players are given the opportunity to redeem three codes, each granting generous in-game rewards. Based on previous streams, the rewards typically include the following:

Code 1: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 Code 2: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 Code 3: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

We are aware that the Livestream codes are one of the highly anticipated segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos? Knowing this, we will update the codes once the Livestream starts, so stay tuned!

Version 4.0 Livestream new expansions and characters

At this point in time, HoYoverse has yet to provide any official confirmation regarding the upcoming Version 4.0 character banners, events, and map expansions. However, according to credible leaks circulating among the fanbase, players are going to be in for a treat!

Character banners

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: randialos on Twitter Version 4.0 Phase 1 banners: Lyney and Yelan

According to leaks from vississ and randialos, Lyney will most likely receive his first banner in Phase 1 of Version 4.0. The magician duo, Lyney and Lynette, were featured back in 2020 in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail, and ever since then, their unique designs have captured the hearts of Genshin fans worldwide.

It comes as no surprise that the charismatic performer will be the opening act for the launch of Fontaine. According to leaks, Lyney’s banner will include his two younger siblings, magician's assistant, Lynette, and esteemed diver of the Court of Fontaine, Freminet.

Alongside Lyney in Phase 1, the fan-favourite intelligence agent from Liyue, Yelan, will make her return.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: randialos on Twitter Phase 2 banners: Zhongli and Tartaglia (Childe)

In Phase 2, you will have the chance to recruit 5-star characters Tartaglia, the Eleventh Fatui Harbinger, and Zhongli, Geo Archon turned consultant for the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

To sum up, here is a list of the leaked Version 4.0 character banners in each phase:

Phase 1 (5-stars):

Lyney Pyro, Bow

Yelan Hydro, Bow



Phase 1 (4-stars):

Freminet Cryo, Claymore

Lynette Anemo, Sword



Phase 2 (5-stars):

Zhongli Geo, Polearm

Tartaglia (Childe) Hydro, Bow



Map expansion

According to leaks shared by videre, the first region of Fontaine available for exploration will be located just north of the desert coastal areas of Sumeru.

Based on the available information, it seems that this initial area will have slightly less surface area compared to Sumeru in 3.0. However, it's worth noting that Fontaine, much like Sumeru, will feature lots of multi-layered terrain.

Diving mechanic

Following the Fontaine teasers in the 3.7 and 3.8 Livestreams, players can expect to receive a more detailed overview of the new game-changing diving mechanic that will go live with the launch of Fontaine, in the 4.0 Livestream.

This new diving mechanic will open up a mesmerising underwater world for players to explore and bring forth a multitude of fresh and exhilarating gameplay mechanics that players can look forward to!

That's all we have on the upcoming 4.0 Livestream for now. This article will be updated in real-time during the Livestream, so be sure to stay tuned!

