Genshin Impact Charlotte: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

“When it comes to breaking news, I’m always the first on the scene!” proclaims Genshin Impact Charlotte, the tenacious journalist from Fontaine. She made her debut during the Genshin 3.7 Livestream, where she took on the role of the lead NPC for the version’s main event. Following that, she made her second appearance in the bombshell Fontaine teaser titled "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", snapping pictures of Navia, heightening the hype surrounding her character.

Avid Genshin players are already familiar with Charlotte, but we can't wait to see more of her in her base of operations, Fontaine! She is among the 18 new Fontaine characters set to be released in Version 4.0. Read on to discover everything we know about Charlotte, including her lore, release date, playability, and more!

Who is Charlotte?

The 3.7 Special Programme brought a new face to the scene: Charlotte, a wide-eyed reporter from the renowned Fontaine-based press, Steambird. (Astute players know that Mona also works as a columnist for this newspaper, so this publication has made an appearance in the game before!)

Charlotte makes her debut with enthusiasm and zeal, announcing her fervent pursuit of the latest scoop and her task of covering the King of Invocations Grand Prix. Sporting a charming black bow and a red hat dotted with metallic designs, Charlotte's attire offers players a glimpse of Fontaine-style fashion, which embodies the steampunk motifs that define the region. Even her Kamera is suited up with a classy white bow and an adorable top hat!

It later turns out that Charlotte was looking for a bigger scoop than just simply covering the TCG event. Apparently, rumours of a "Card Snatcher" piqued her interest, and she is now determined to investigate them. Enlisting our help, we follow Charlotte across the nations of Teyvat in her quest to uncover this mystery.

Her innate investigative nature and fervent pursuit of the truth have made her a tenacious reporter. It seems that she would stop at nothing to obtain the juicy, news-worthy information she desires, often resorting to borderline bribery and threats.

It seems that Charlotte’s pursuit of the truth doesn’t always work in her favour. We later find out that it is because of her fervent quest for truth that she has been posted overseas. This adds a layer of mystery to Fontaine and raises questions about the nature of justice within the region. There’s definitely something ominous beneath the water.

Will Charlotte be playable?

Yes, Charlotte will be playable.

Although Charlotte was introduced as an NPC for the TCG event, eagle-eyed fans managed to spot a vision perched on her leg pouch, leading to speculation that she will become a playable character in the future. The light blue hue of the vision suggests she could either be a Cryo.

Credible leaks reveal that she will be a Cryo Catalyst user.

Charlotte release date

Charlotte is expected to make her first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0 on 16 August 2023. However, players may not be able to recruit her as a playable unit until after Version 4.1. Credible leaks suggest that Lyney will be the only new 5-star character on the Version 4.0 character banners, with his siblings Lynette and Freminet accompanying him as 4-star units.

Charlotte Japanese and English voice actor

Charlotte will be voiced by Waki Azumi in Japanese, and Maya Aoki Tuttle in English.

