Genshin Impact Lyney and Lynette: Release date, official character designs, voice actors, lore, and more

Genshin Impact fans are left wondering who exactly Lyney and Lynette are following the breathtaking Fontaine teaser released by HoYoverse, "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast", which gave us a tantalising glimpse at the magician duo. The elusive twins, Lyney and Lynette, were featured back in 2020 in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail, and ever since then, their unique designs have captured the hearts of Genshin fans worldwide.

Among the highly anticipated lineup of 18 new Fontaine characters, Lyney and Lynette stand out as a captivating and unique duo. In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into everything we know about these performers, including their lore, expected release date, playability, and more!

Who are Lyney and Lynette?

Lyney and Lynette, the renowned magician duo, are known for their extravagant magic performances held at the Fontaine Opera House. Lyney takes on the role of the magician, while Lynette supports him as his assistant. Despite being siblings, they have completely contrasting personalities that add an intriguing dynamic to their act.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Lyney and Lynette in Overture Teaser: The Final Feast

Lyney seems to assume a talkative and charming persona, capable of captivating and deceiving anyone with his words. Most of the time, he cares only about his sister and younger brother. Also, Lyney is definitely not a humble person, as he refers to himself as the "best" magician in Teyvat.

In stark contrast to her brother, Lynette possesses a reserved and quiet personality. She remains composed and does not display much emotion even when the audience applauds her. However, her reserved nature should not be mistaken for a lack of skill. In fact, Lynette is regarded as one of the finest mage assistants in all of Teyvat, demonstrating exceptional talent in her role on the stage.

Additionally, Lyney and Lynette have a younger brother named Freminet, who does not participate in their magic shows. His reclusive nature sets him apart from his siblings.

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Arlecchino with Lyney and Lynette

From the teaser, it is apparent that the twins share some kind of connection with Arlecchino, a member of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers. This has led some fans to speculate that the siblings may have been raised in Arlecchino's orphanage, known as the House of the Hearth. This connection between the twins and "The Knave" adds an intriguing layer to their backstory and raises questions about their past and their current involvement in the events unfolding in Fontaine.

What do Lyney and Lynette look like?

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: HoYoverse Lyney and Lynette in Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview: Travail

Lyney looks like a real magician in a stylish hat and cape. His clothes have some red elements and there is a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye.

Lynette is a young woman with a cat tail and ears. This detail is interesting and makes her mysterious because her brother doesn’t have any animal features. Lynette's clothes are made in the same style as her brother's but with green elements. A star tattoo can be seen on her left cheek.

Lyney and Lynette release date

Lyney and Lynette are expected to make their first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0 on 16 August 2023. According to credible leaks, Lyney will be the only new 5-star character introduced in Version 4.0! However, there is no news yet regarding his sister's release date as a playable unit.

Will Lyney and Lynette be playable?

Lyney and Lynette are both playable characters.

Lyney is a 5-star Pyro Bow user who can be a great damage dealer. Lynette will be an Anemo Sword user, which makes her the perfect companion for different Pyro characters. Perhaps their kits will be designed to synergise with each other.

Lyney and Lynette Japanese and English Voice Actors

Loading...

Lyney will be voiced by Hiro Shimono in Japanese, and Daman Mills in English.

On the other hand, Lynette will be voiced by Yuu Shinohara in Japanese, and Anairis Quiñones in English.

That's all the information we currently have on Lyney and Lynette. You can explore our guides on other upcoming Fontaine characters such as their younger brother Freminet, Fontaine's captain Clorinde, and Wriothesley.

Fontaine is just on the horizon. Interested in learning about everything you need to know about the upcoming major region of Version 4.0? We've got you covered. Dive right into our guide on the 18 new Fontaine characters and deep dive into Fontaine!