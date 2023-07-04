Genshin Impact Freminet: Release date, official character design, voice actors, lore, and more

The reserved Freminet has been making waves in the Genshin community ever since fans made the connection between the new diving mechanic with his potential involvement. His reclusive nature serves as a stark contrast to his more outgoing siblings, making him seem all the more charming. HoYoverse opened the mystifying Fontaine teaser titled "Overture Teaser: The Final Feast”, with Freminet descending into the depths of a body of water, generating hype about his character.

Freminet will be one of the 18 new Fontaine characters released in Version 4.0. Read on to discover everything we know about Freminet, including his lore, release date, and playability, and more!

Who is Freminet?

Aside from Fontaine’s many glaring socio-political issues and internal conflicts, the land of Hydro boasts a beautiful landscape that is lush with an abundance of rivers and lakes. However, not everyone possesses the skills to venture beneath the surface. Even for those who have mastered the fundamentals, diving poses significant risks and perils. Among the esteemed group of skilled divers, Freminet stands out for his unwavering professionalism, exceptional focus, and extensive knowledge of the maritime realm.

Freminet is the younger brother of Genshin Impact’s magician duo Lyney and Lynette, but he does not relish in performing like his siblings, and prefers to stay out of the limelight. It is said that other people's “gaze, responses, and comments make him uncomfortable” and “interrupt the rhythm of his breathing”. As such, he prefers to work alone and never accepts commissions from others. He prefers instead to “slip away and bask in the weightlessness of the ocean, pouring his heart out to a Romaritime Flower.”

According to Freminet’s description on the Genshin Impact Twitter account, He “looks indifferent, but in fact, it’s just that his passion never comes back up for air.”

It is also known that this young Fontainian works with intricate machinery that requires exceptional concentration and precision. As per leaks, this intense focus on his work may give him an aura of emotional detachment and distance when conversing with others.

Many fans speculate that Freminet will play a significant role in teaching us how to navigate the waters of Fontaine and guide us in the art of deep-sea diving. If we manage to break through his icy exterior, that is.

To the delight of many fans, Freminet bears a striking resemblance to the haughty Yuri Plisetsky from Yuri On Ice. With his short blonde hair, a scattering of freckles across his face, and an oxygen tank securely fastened to his back strap, Freminet's appearance has sparked steadfast adoration from the community.

Freminet release date

Freminet is expected to make his first appearance in the Fontaine Archon Quest with the release of Version 4.0. However, his rarity and exact release date remain unknown.

Will Freminet be playable?

Yes, he will be playable. According to Genshin Impact's Official HoYoLAB page, Freminet will be a Cryo unit who wields a claymore.

Freminet Japanese and English voice actors

Freminet will be voiced by Toki Shunichi in Japanese, and Paul Castro Jr. in English.

That's all we have on the esteemed diver Freminet for now. We will update this article as new information is released, so stay tuned!

