All 3 Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream Primogem Redeem Codes

The Primogem redeem codes of Genshin Impact Version 4.0 Special Program Livestream, titled "As Light Rain Falls Without Reason", have been released! Throughout the years, Livestreams have become quintessential in maintaining player engagement and building excitement as the launch date of the next version approaches.

If you missed the Primogem redeem codes or didn't have time to tune into the Livestream, don't fret! We have compiled all the Primogem redeem codes released in the 4.0 Livestream here for your convenience.

4.0 Livestream redeem codes

Credit: HoYoverse

We are aware that the Livestream Primogem codes are one of the highly sought-after segments of the streams. After all, who would pass up the opportunity for some Freemos?

Knowing this, here are the Primogem codes released in the 4.0 Livestream:

3BRLL59ZCZKD: Primogems x100, Mystic Enhancement Ore x10 WA845MQHUHKH: Primogems x100, Hero’s Wit x5 ZT8MLL8GCYKM: Primogems x100, Mora x50,000

Be sure to redeem these codes before they expire in 24 hours, on 5 August 2023!

On top of that, kickstart your Primogem savings for the upcoming Fontaine characters by using our Genshin Impact codes guide here, where we have compiled all the current working Primogem codes.

How do I redeem Genshin Impact codes?

Credit: HoYoverse Genshin Impact official code redeem page

Looking to redeem your Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream codes? Here are the steps:

In order to be eligible for Genshin Impact's redemption codes, you must be at least Adventure Rank 10. Once you reach Adventure Rank 10, all you have to do is follow these steps with your codes in hand:

Visit the official Genshin Impact code redemption page Next, log in to your Genshin Impact account Under “Redeem Code”, select your server After that, enter your character nickname In the final box, type or paste the redemption code Click on the "Redeem" button Finally, collect your redeemed item(s) in your in-game mailbox

It's important to remember that nearly all redemption codes can only be used once per account. This means that you can only reuse a code if you create another Genshin account and start a new playthrough.

IN-GAME: Redeeming codes In-Game is a breeze

For players who would rather redeem their codes directly in-game, it is as easy as opening the Paimon Menu and heading to Settings->Account->Redeem Code and entering the codes for players who would rather redeem their codes directly in-game.

Rewards will immediately be available from the player's in-game mailbox.

Once claimed, the redeemed items will be transferred to the player's inventory and ready to use.

