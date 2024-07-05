12 Genshin Impact Natlan Characters Leaked

The Genshin Impact Version 5.0 Natlan update is drawing near, and two credible Genshin Impact leakers, FullStop Chan and FouL, have emerged with exciting details about the highly anticipated cast of playable characters from this Pre-Columbian Mesoamerica-inspired region.

Leaks haven't flowed as freely for Natlan compared to Sumeru and Fontaine. However, some information about the potential character roster has surfaced, including their elements and weapon choices. It’s known that tribalism is said to be the cornerstone of Natlan's culture, with each tribe boasting unique traditions and laws. Players can look forward to diving into the rich culture of Natlan right away, as it’s rumored that the first three characters in Version 5.0 will each belong to a different tribe.

List of All Leaked Natlan Characters

So far, twelve Natlan characters have been leaked out of the expected eighteen. Here is the gathered information about their potential elemental affinities, weapons, and when they’ll be playable.

1. Murata, Pyro Archon

Credit: STC via HXG Genshin Impact Murata concept art

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Sword

Playability: Most likely yes, releasing in Version 5.2

Murata, also known as the Lady of Fire, was the Pyro Archon before Venti's disappearance from Mondstadt. Venti's remarks about her suggest they were familiar with each other, describing her as “obnoxious” and obstinate at times, which aligns with the typical fiery Muratan temperament. The children of Murata are known for their hardy nature and fiery red hair.

Interestingly, there have been at least two Pyro Archons, but Murata's position in this history is unclear. Natlan is rumored to be ruled by two Pyro Archons: Murata and Xbalanque.

2. Xbalanque

Element: Pyro

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes

Described as the “One Entombed With the Primal Fire” in Neuvillette’s drip marketing, Xbalanque is suggested to be an immortal being, possibly a Dragon Sovereign, similar to Neuvillette. Xbalanque is said to share a teacher-student relationship with the current Pyro Archon, where Xbalanque is the teacher.

According to leaks, Xbalanque is set to be Natlan’s most powerful playable character, with a very “buff” model, hinting at the addition of another body type in Genshin Impact.

3. Dendro Claymore Boy

Element: Dendro

Weapon: Claymore

Playability: Most likely yes, releasing in Version 5.0

Very little is known about this character except that he’s likely to be the only boy character released during the Natlan cycle. He wields a Claymore and uses Dendro. The Genshin community can't help but draw comparisons to Kaveh, who uses the same combination of weapon and element and is made particularly aware of his prolonged absence in banners or events.

4. Hydro Catalyst Girl

Element: Hydro

Weapon: Catalyst

Playability: Most likely yes, releasing in Version 5.0

Details are also sparse for this character, except that she is a five-star Hydro catalyst and a main DPS unit. She has a skill or passive ability that allows her to move quickly on water. Given the current Hydro-heavy meta, she is expected to be a very powerful and versatile character.

5. Iansan

Credit: HoYoverse

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Polearm/Bow

Playability: Yes

Iansan was our first glimpse of Natlan, appearing in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. The only information we have on her is her appearance: Iansan is a small girl with dark skin, long ears, and light green eyes. She has long gray hair, which she keeps pulled back into pigtails. She also appears to have white body paint near her nose and on both shoulders.

5. Female Geo Polearm

Element: Geo

Weapon: Polearm

Playability: Most likely yes, releasing in Version 5.0

This 4-star character is set to be released in Version 5.0. Not much is known about her except that she is a Geo Polearm unit. There is speculation that she and Iansan might be the same character, but this remains unconfirmed. We will update this article when more information is released!

6. 'Geo Mature Female'

Element: Geo

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes, releasing in Version 5.0

This character has a tall female model and wields Geo. She’s a support character with “an important support kit” and is anticipated to be a key meta character in the Natlan cycle. Given the generally weak state of Geo, we may see a rework of the element during Natlan’s run, which the community has been fervently requesting for years.

7. Madame Ping

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes, releasing in Version 5.5

Our Lantern Rite character is speculated to be Madame Ping, also known by her adeptus title, Streetward Rambler. Once close friends with the now-deceased Guizhong, the God of Dust, Streetward Rambler moved to Liyue Harbor after the Archon War, adopting her current elderly form and the persona of Madame Ping.

Madame Ping became Yanfei's mentor and, in recent years, also became the martial arts master of Xiangling and Yaoyao.

8. ‘Goth Girl’

Credit: wqzxwqzxwqzxqwz on Twitter Genshin Impact "goth girl" model

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes

The Genshin community refers to this unnamed character as the 'Victorian goth girl'. In leaked concept art, she has captured fans' attention with her ombre twin braids and striking black-red design. Initially rumored for the Fontaine cycle, there is now speculation that she might debut in the Natlan cycle instead.

9. ‘Mummy Girl’

Credit: Anonymous leaker

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes

The 'mummy girl,' is believed to originate from Sumeru. However, she is expected to make her debut during the Natlan expansion. She is rumored to be a victim of inhumane experiments conducted by Il Dottore, the second Fatui Harbinger.

10. Dahlia

Credit: Anonymous leaker

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes

Formally dubbed "Heterochromia Boy" by the Genshin community, Dahlia has a vampire-like design. Fans have noted similarities between his appearance and that of the Black Dahlia. According to current lore, Dahlia serves as the Deacon of the Church of Favonius and is credited with designing Rosaria's outfit. However, little else is known about Dahlia's character at this time.

11. Il Capitano, codename ‘The Captain’

Credit: HoYoverse Il Capitano as shown in 'A Winter Night's Lazzo'

Element: Unknown

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes

Neuvillette revealed that war is a constant in Natlan, likening it to an “undying flame” that ravages the land. He also disclosed that Il Capitano, a high-ranking Fatui Harbinger, is currently present in Natlan, potentially fueling the conflicts.

Among the Fatui Harbingers, Il Capitano is widely respected for his unwavering commitment to justice and formidable strength, making him highly esteemed within the Fatui ranks. His qualities have earned admiration even from Tartaglia, the youngest of the Eleven Harbingers.

Currently, nothing is known about his Element or Weapon.

12. Columbina, codename ‘Damselette’

Credit: HoYoverse Columbina as shown in 'A Winter Night's Lazzo'

Element: Cryo

Weapon: Unknown

Playability: Most likely yes

Despite her innocent appearance and apparent obliviousness, Columbina is implied to be extremely dangerous, as both Tartaglia and Scaramouche caution the Traveler to be wary of her. Being the third of the Fatui Harbingers, she possesses a power that rivals the Archons of Teyvat. Notably, her headpiece resembles an angel's wings, specifically those of a seraph.

Columbina is speculated to be a Cryo Main DPS, though little else is known about her at this time.

Credit: HoYoverse

It’s important to bear in mind that leaked information is subject to change and should be taken with a grain of salt. However, all this information comes from credible leakers with an impressive track record of accurate predictions regarding the game’s developments.

With Natlan on the horizon, Genshin Impact fans are eagerly anticipating more information about the potential playable characters from this region. Stay tuned to this article as we continuously update it with the latest leaks, official information, and updates. For a deeper exploration of Natlan, including new mechanics, lore, and more, be sure to check out our comprehensive Natlan guide here!