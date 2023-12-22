Genshin Impact Roses and Muskets Event Guide

Step into the spotlight!

Get ready to experience one of the most important events of Fontaine, the Fontinalia Film Festival, in Genshin Impact Version 4.3's flagship event, "Roses and Muskets". With four unique event minigames and a trove of valuable rewards, Travellers are in for a treat!

This festival was established to honour the Lochknights who sought the Oceanids and welcomed Hydro Archon Egeria to Fontaine. It holds the same cultural weight for Fontaine as the Windblume Festival does for Mondstadt and the Lantern Rite does for Liyue.

Immerse yourself in the grand spectacle of the "Roses and Muskets" event, which will unfold in four stages from December 21, 2023 to January 15, 2024.

Each phase introduces a new act in the narrative and presents fresh challenges in its four captivating minigames, ensuring that the holiday season is packed with exciting new content!

For those eager to collect your hard-earned rewards, the event shop will remain open until January 15, 2024, offering a treasure trove of enticing goodies!

Without further ado, here are all the key dates for "Roses and Muskets":

Phase 1 - December 21, 2023

Act 1 Quest unlock: The Crack of Muskets Breaking the Silence

Quest unlock: The Crack of Muskets Breaking the Silence Thousand-Pace Interdiction Arcminute Sharpshooting Zone Phase 1

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Phase 1

Xtreme Drive - Max. 2000 Points

Into the Frame Phase 1

Quest Unlock - December 22, 2023

Act 2 Quest Unlock

Phase 2 Unlock - December 23, 2023

Act 3 Quest Unlock

Quest Unlock Thousand-Pace Interdiction Arcminute Sharpshooting Zone Phase 2

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Phase 2

Xtreme Drive - Max. 3000 Points

Into the Frame Phase 2

Quest Unlock - December 24, 2023

Act 4 Quest Unlock

Phase 3 Unlock - December 25, 2023

Thousand-Pace Interdiction Arcminute Sharpshooting Zone Phase 3

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Phase 3

Xtreme Drive - Max. 4000 Points

Into the Frame Phase 3

Quest Unlock - December 26, 2023

Act 5 Quest Unlock

Phase 4 Unlock - December 27, 2023

Thousand-Pace Interdiction Arcminute Sharpshooting Zone Phase 4

Trick Shots, Tricky Lights Phase 4

Xtreme Drive - Max. 5000 Points

Into the Frame Phase 4

Roses and Muskets event minigames

As mentioned, there will be four activity booth challenges that players can enjoy:

1. Thousand-Pace Interdiction Arcminute Sharpshooting Zone

Courtesy of Fontaine’s security force Special Patrol unit, Travellers will get to test their marksmanship skills and experience the thrill of target practice. Armed with a musket and the cutting-edge Special Security and Surveillance Patrol simulation device, your objective is to take out a variety of enemies with as little ammunition as possible!

2. Trick Shots, Tricky Lights

Step into the spotlight for a combat challenge where Travellers utilises the studio's special lighting effects to film a fight scene. Players are encouraged to take advantage of the buffs brought about by the special lighting effects to defeat an endless stream of opponents and obtain a higher score.

3. Xtreme Drive

Join forces with your friends and a contract employee to appease a demanding client! Your task: Chase and herd "Stabilisation Mekaballs" into their designated target zones. These Mekaballs are more agile than they appear, automatically manoeuvring away from participants by moving in the opposite direction of their movement. Use the jump boosters to gain the upper hand!

4. Into the Frame

Unleash your creativity and embark on a foray into filmmaking! As per the director’s specifications, Travellers are tasked to capture film clips and then weave them together into a cinematic video. Brace yourself for constructive feedback, as players will receive a level of reception upon submitting their creations!

Roses and Muskets rewards

There are two event currencies for “Roses and Muskets”, called Theater Tickets and Films for Fun which you can earn from completing the event minigames.

You can use Theater Tickets to redeem the new 4-star Claymore, Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword, alongside its refinement materials, and other goodies like Primogems, Hero's Wit, Enhancement Ore, and Crown of Insight!

On the other hand, Films for Fun can be spent in the Event Shop for valuable items like Character Talent Materials, Weapon Ascension Materials, Mora, and Mystic Enhancement Ore.

