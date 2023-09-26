With the much-anticipated map expansion in Version 4.1, new Ascension materials become available for players to collect for their favourite characters. One such material is the Lumitoile, essential for ascending the esteemed Chief Justice of Fontaine, Neuvillette.

Table of contents Lumitoile farming guide Lumitoile locations What to use Lumitoile on

The Lumitoile is a local speciality of Fontaine, shaped like a starfish, with a blue centre and purple tips. Its item description describes it as 'A soft-bodied animal that emits a gentle light, often found climbing the walls of buildings near the water or underwater.' Here’s a Lumitoile farming guide to help you plan your farming route!

Lumitoile farming guide

These soft-bodied creatures emit a gentle light and are often found scaling the walls of buildings near water sources or underwater. Lumitoiles are primarily located in the Lefaye Area.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

Despite being overlooked by divers for their weak light emission, these small creatures possess a remarkable ability to consume and break down industrial waste present in the water. It is said that researchers once aspired to grant Lumitoiles the title of 'Honorary Ecological Engineer,' but the proposal was rejected by the Senior Technician at the time.

Lumitoile locations

You can find Lumitoiles on the walls of buildings near water sources or underwater in the Lefaye Area of Fontaine. However, since the update hasn't been released yet, we don't have exact information regarding their locations in Fontaine. Rest assured, we will update this page once we have that information.

What to use Lumitoile on

Lumitoile serves as a character ascension material. Players will need to acquire 168 Lumitoile to fully ascend Neuvillette. You can collect around 90 of them in a single run. After that, you'll need to wait for them to respawn in approximately two days.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: HoYoverse

